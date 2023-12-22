Logan Paul “thanks” South Park for PRIME spoof by recreating parody ad

South Park’s parody of YouTuber Logan Paul has prompted a major response online, with Paul creating his own version of the show’s advertisement for his energy drink, PRIME.

Logan Paul has become a well known figure in the entertainment space. Between his early work on YouTube, boxing career and now role in the WWE, Logan Paul wears a variety of hats.

However, it is his work with energy drink PRIME Hydration that has earned him a feature on South Park, the cartoon series poking fun at the drink in their raunchy new special.

The video, posted to Twitter, is a frame-by-frame recreation of the spoof advertisement for the fictional drink CRED from the latest South Park (Not Suitable for Children) special.

Paul captioned his tweet: “Thanks for the CRED” also tagging the official South Park Twitter account.

Fans soon hopped into the comments to praise his spoof of the spoof, “well played,” read one comment.

This is incredible!” read another — offering their compliments along with a pun, capitalizing the letters which spell South Park’s fictional energy drink.

Although replies for the tweet are now turned off, it’s still garnered 2.9 million views.

So far, there’s been no response to Paul’s tweet from the official South Park account.

Still, it seems like Paul is happy with CRED and his cameo, and his business partner, KSI, doesn’t seem mad about it either.

YouTube: Fox Business Judging by his reaction on social media, Logan Paul doesn’t seem to mind his South Park cameo at all.

The influencer and celebrity wrestler has been vocal about his feelings on being parodied on the show.

In a recent TV interview, he called it the “accomplishment of my life”.