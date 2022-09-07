MrBeast’s Feastables launches in Walmart alongside new product

MrBeast’s chocolate bar company Feastables has begun its launch inside of Walmart, and it appears that it’s bringing along a new product for the company.

MrBeast revealed his latest entrepreneurial endeavor, Feastables, in January 2022 which included the ability to win prizes with purchase which included the chance to be in one of his viral videos.

After the first round of prizes was redeemed, MrBeast held a massive giveaway that crashed the website in the process in order to get rid of stock.

MrBeast is taking Feastables to the next level with a launch inside Walmart stores across the USA, and it appears they’re bringing a new product with it.

MrBeast’s Feastables launch in Walmart alongside new product

MisfitsGG creator Happy Power posted a picture on Twitter showing a display case full of Feastables inside of their local Walmart.

The display features MrBeast atop various shelves full of products, including what appears to be new vegan cookie option from the company.

In the picture, the chocolate bars are priced at $2.98 while the vegan cookies are priced at $4.48.

MrBeast replied to the photo, mentioning that fans shouldn’t rush to their local store to find the product as it’s not fully released yet.

He said: “Some Walmart’s dropped a little early, I’ll announce this once it’s rolled out nationwide in a few days.”

This reveal comes just days after MrBeast launched his first-ever physical Beast Burger location in New Jersey prompting over 10,000 fans from all over the country to visit on opening day.

It’s unclear when MrBeast will be making the official announcement, but we’ll be sure to update you with any new information when he does.