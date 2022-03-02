Prime Hydration review: Logan Paul & KSI hit a home run with new drink

Logan Paul and KSI’s new Prime Hydration sports drinks are looking to rival Gatorade and Powerade, but can they punch above their weight against the competition?

When KSI was insulting Logan Paul’s girlfriend ahead of the YouTubers’ first boxing match in 2018, it’s doubtful that launching a new range of fruity sports drinks together was on their bucket list. Unless it was bitter Seville Orange.

However, 2022 – according to Logan – is the year of love, and their way of showing it is to not only put aside old differences but become business partners in Prime Hydration, a new range of sports drinks.

As with anything Logan and KSI have been involved in together, it has been immensely popular. The five flavors – Orange, Grape, Blue Raspberry, Lemon-Lime, and Tropical Punch – sold out within two weeks of launching on January 4 and are already on their second restock.

Buying the drinks in a store has been tougher than KSI’s biceps, but we have managed to get hold of the complete range to test out. So, do they pack a punch and how do they compare to some of their competitors?

Prime Hydration flavors and taste

There are differences between Prime Hydration and some of its nearest rivals. Sports drinks do contain electrolytes to replenish those lost during exercise, but Prime Hydration claims to be a healthier option, containing 10% coconut water – which is rich in electrolytes and nutritious – and no added sugar.

That said, Prime Hydration does contain artificial sweeteners, and, as you’d expect, the healthiest option is always going to be water.

Still, we’ll leave the nutrition advice up to the experts and focus on taste. The ingredients list natural flavor and citric acid, which enhances flavor, but that doesn’t mean you’re actually getting those real fruit juices in these drinks. Though, many of the fruity flavors don’t taste too artificial.

Orange, for example, has a pleasantly sharp citrusy tang, while both grape and blue-raspberry are sweet but not sickly. Lemon-Lime is also pleasingly sour, rather like Logan and KSI’s past relationship.

So that just leaves Tropical Punch, a drink that should bring flavors such as pineapple, mango, and passion fruit to the fore. Unfortunately, unlike the other drinks in the range, this is the one that does taste artificial.

Prime Hydration packaging and price

Still, delivering top-tasting drinks with four out the five flavors is a good hit rate, although you would expect this, given that a Prime Hydration bottle costs between 70 cents and a dollar more than the likes of Gatorade, Powerade, and Body Armor.

Currently, Walmart and Kroger are selling the product for just under $2 a bottle, with stores like GNC selling it for roughly 50 cents more. If you can’t find any bottles, check out our article on how to purchase the drinks.

Rating: 8/10

With Prime Hydration’s brightly colored bottles, Logan Paul and KSI are doing their best to stand out in a crowded market, but where the drinks really deliver is the full-flavored taste. While they are at a higher price point, the fact that they have less added sugar than some rivals can only be a good thing, even if drinking water is still the healthier (and cheaper) post-exercise option.