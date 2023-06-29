Logan Paul reveals fans throwing Prime at him & KSI was a stunt

Logan Paul has revealed that the recent viral video of fans throwing Prime Hydration bottles at him and KSI was actually a marketing stunt.

Launched back in January 2022, Logan Paul and KSI’s drink company Prime has skyrocketed in popularity with fans worldwide.

This is largely thanks to the YouTube duo’s marketing skills, with one example being how Logan has Prime bottles in almost all of his videos.

Article continues after ad

Logan & KSI recently went viral with a clip of their fans throwing hydration bottles at them during a meetup, but Logan has since revealed it was just their latest marketing stunt.

Logan Paul reveals fans getting hit with Prime was all marketing

“Another masterclass in marketing,” Logan Paul said in his tweet on June 29. “So me and KSI just launched Prime in Germany, Spain, Denmark, and Norway. The turnouts were amazing but we thought let’s have a little fun with this.

Article continues after ad

“What would happen if our fans appeared to be angry at us? A lot of media pickup from the press and the haters.”

He went on to explain that they asked them to do it, and revealed the Prime bottles were empty when they were thrown at them.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Logan has been quite open with how they market the product, from UFC partnerships to showing how he used AI to create an ad for Lemonade Hydration.

Article continues after ad

Fans shared their support for the clip in the replies to the tweet as well.

“Y’all are unmatched with it,” one fan replied.

Another commented: “Literally my favorite posts are all the marketing tricks you guys do lolol. Shoutout to JJ on that one.”

It’s only a matter of time until Logan and KSI go viral with their next marketing stunt for Prime, but in the meantime, you can head over to check out more of our entertainment coverage.