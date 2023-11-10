Logan Paul hits back at Prime Energy health concerns: “Be smart”

YouTube star turned WWE heel Logan Paul is hitting back at concerns over Prime Energy being possibly targeted toward children, asking parents to “be smart” about what their kids consume.

Social media stars Logan Paul and KSI wowed the internet after joining forces to debut their very own beverage brand, Prime Hydration, in early 2022.

It wasn’t long before the duo expanded into energy drinks and even flavor packets. Now, Prime has morphed into a massive beverage empire, selling over one billion bottles as of November 2023.

However, not everyone is jazzed about Prime’s success — particularly concerned parents after a student reportedly experienced a “cardiac episode” after drinking a can of Prime Energy in May 2023.

PRIME YouTube stars Logan Paul (left) & KSI (right) ended their infamous rivalry to start their very own beverage company in 2022.

Even US lawmakers have expressed anxieties over Prime Energy. In July, Democratic US Senator Charles Schumer called on the Food and Drug Administration to open an investigation into Prime, calling the drink a “serious health concern” that was being “targeted” toward children.

Logan Paul hits back at health concerns over Prime Energy

Now, Logan Paul is hitting back at these claims and concerns, opening up about the situation in an interview with ABC News’ Eva Pilgrim on November 10. According to the YouTuber, the majority of his audience is actually above the 18, as per his Instagram analytics.

“That’s such a heavy claim,” he said in response to queries about Prime focusing its marketing toward children. “But I want to dive into it. You know, we are a social media-first company.”

“The good thing about social media is there’s data, right? There’s analytics. 90% of my audience is above the age of 18. 93% of Prime’s audience is above the age of 18, according to Instagram’s analytics.”

He went on to advise parents to “be smart” about what they’re letting their kids consume, reminding them that caffeine isn’t generally recommended for anyone under the age of 18.

“Caffeine consumption isn’t recommended for kids or anyone under the age of 18,” he said. “That’s an industry standard thing, not a Prime-specific one,” Paul said. “People need to be smart about what they’re putting in their bodies.”

“Like social media is not real. For those of you watching this, put your phone down. Get away from social media, go outside, take a breath of fresh air.”