EntertainmentYouTube

Logan Paul & KSI’s Prime Energy hit with class action lawsuit for “false advertising”

Dylan Horetski
Prime Energy cansDrinkprime

Logan Paul & KSI’s Prime Energy has been hit with a class action lawsuit claiming that the drinks have more than the advertised 200mg of caffeine inside.

Released back in January 2022, Logan Paul & KSI’s Prime Energy offers a handful of unique flavors with an advertised 200mg of caffeine.

The caffeine content has sparked health concerns from various people in the past, with Prime and even Logan Paul himself speaking out about it.

A class action complaint was filed against the company on May 9, 2024, for its “materially false and deceptive manufacturing, marketing, and sale of Prime Energy Drinks that contain higher than advertised amounts of caffeine.”

Prime Energy drink with KSI and Logan PaulPrime Hydration

“Plaintiff relied on the packaging in making his purchase, was unaware that the Products contained more caffeine than advertised and would not have purchased the Products if that were fully disclosed or he would have paid less than he did,” it reads.

Bryant Preudhomme, the person behind the class action lawsuit, says that independent testing confirmed that the product contains “substantially more” than 200MG of caffeine.

The lawsuit goes on to state that Prime Energy’s primary audience is kids due to Logan Paul & KSI’s involvement. As a result, the alleged higher amount of caffeine is “highly alarming.”

The suit reads: “Defendant’s false, deceptive, and misleading label statements are unlawful under state unfair and deceptive acts and practices statutes and/or consumer protection acts, which
prohibit unfair, deceptive, or unconscionable acts in the conduct of trade or commerce.”

Neither Prime nor Logan Paul & KSI have publicly addressed the claims in this new lawsuit, but we’ll be sure to update you if they do.

Related Topics

ksiLogan PaulPrime Hydration

About The Author

Dylan Horetski

Dylan is a Senior Writer for Dexerto with knowledge in keyboards, headsets, and live streaming hardware. Outside of tech, he knows the latest happenings around Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

keep reading
George Janko Bobbi Lee
YouTube
George Janko accuses comedian Bobby Lee of sexually harassing him on IMPAULSIVE podcast
Josh Taylor
Logan Paul (R) wants to find and buy the missing piece of Evander Holyfield's (R) ear
Boxing
Logan Paul wants to buy Evander Holyfield’s ear after Mike Tyson controversy
Sean McCormick
Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul will lock horns at King and Queen of the Ring, but the WWE has painted itself into a corner.
Wrestling
Cody Rhodes vs Logan Paul is a no-win situation for the WWE
Hunter Haas
IShowSpeed in south korea
YouTube
IShowSpeed convinces group of South Korean women that he’s KSI
Molly Byrne
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech