Logan Paul & KSI’s Prime Energy hit with class action lawsuit for “false advertising”

Logan Paul & KSI’s Prime Energy has been hit with a class action lawsuit claiming that the drinks have more than the advertised 200mg of caffeine inside.

Released back in January 2022, Logan Paul & KSI’s Prime Energy offers a handful of unique flavors with an advertised 200mg of caffeine.

The caffeine content has sparked health concerns from various people in the past, with Prime and even Logan Paul himself speaking out about it.

A class action complaint was filed against the company on May 9, 2024, for its “materially false and deceptive manufacturing, marketing, and sale of Prime Energy Drinks that contain higher than advertised amounts of caffeine.”

Prime Hydration

“Plaintiff relied on the packaging in making his purchase, was unaware that the Products contained more caffeine than advertised and would not have purchased the Products if that were fully disclosed or he would have paid less than he did,” it reads.

Bryant Preudhomme, the person behind the class action lawsuit, says that independent testing confirmed that the product contains “substantially more” than 200MG of caffeine.

The lawsuit goes on to state that Prime Energy’s primary audience is kids due to Logan Paul & KSI’s involvement. As a result, the alleged higher amount of caffeine is “highly alarming.”

The suit reads: “Defendant’s false, deceptive, and misleading label statements are unlawful under state unfair and deceptive acts and practices statutes and/or consumer protection acts, which

prohibit unfair, deceptive, or unconscionable acts in the conduct of trade or commerce.”

Neither Prime nor Logan Paul & KSI have publicly addressed the claims in this new lawsuit, but we’ll be sure to update you if they do.