How to get a new job in EA FC 24 Manager Career Mode

Managers looking for a new job in EA FC 24 Career Mode have come to the right place. Here, we’re going to look at how to find a new team in EA SPORTS FC Manager Career and explain why managerial job openings aren’t always available in the mode.

Whether you’re a seasoned virtual gaffer or a newcomer, Manager Mode offers a unique opportunity to step into the shoes of a football manager in EA FC 24. You make the critical decisions, from team selection and tactics to transfers and training, in a bid to lead your club to glory.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Which club that is, though, is mostly down to the manager. You get to select a team to start out with when you first open up Career Mode and unless you’re sacked, of course, you will have a decision to make about your own future from time to time.

If you’re looking for a new job, or wondering why none are available, then look no further.

EA FC 24: How to find a new job in Manager Career

EA SPORTS Make sure you are completing club Objectives to keep your manager rating high.

Sometimes a manager just wants a new challenge, whether that’s because of years of working with poor budgets, being unhappy with the side they’ve built, or trying to jump ship when things turn sour.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you’re looking for a new job in EA FC 24 Manager Career – here’s how to find one:

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Open up your Manager Career save in EA FC 24 Make sure you have a Manager Rating that is green or higher Go to the Office tab in the main menu Hit Browse Jobs Select a new managerial job you would like to apply for Wait for email confirmation of a job offer Accept the job via email and sign the contract

Why can’t I find a new job on Career Mode?

EA SPORTS Sometimes this message will appear when browsing for jobs.

‘There are no managerial job openings available’ message explained

If you can’t currently find any managerial job listings, it might be that it’s not the right time in the season to change jobs (such as at the very beginning of a season).

Or, your manager rating is so low you are not an interesting proposition for owners.

After all, nobody wants to hire a head coach with a terrible record – whether they’re trying to escape relegation, win a cup competition, league title, or beyond. It’s a results business.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For more EA FC 24 guides, check out the list below:

Will EA Sports FC have crossplay? | EA FC 24 Evolutions explained | Is EA Sports FC coming to Xbox Game Pass? | How to become a FUT Founder in EA FC 24 | EA SPORTS FC 24: Best formations, custom tactics | Best strikers | Best midfielders | Best wingers | Fastest players in EA Sports FC 24 | Best EA SPORTS FC Premier League players