EA FC 24: How to hire & fire coaches in Career Mode
EA FC 24 Career Mode managers now have the option to build their own backroom staff, so hiring and firing coaches is now part of the game – just like NBA 2K. So, here’s how it works.
The new Tactical Vision feature in Manager Career allows you to choose if you want to be a possession-based team, a long-ball team, or one that Sam Allardyce would be proud of.
To execute your vision and game plan successfully, you won’t just need to find the perfect custom tactics and formation. You will also need to hire, and sometimes fire, coaches from your internal setup to get the most out of the players in the squad.
So, let’s take a look at how to hire, fire, and even transfer coaches in EA FC 24.
How to hire coaches in EA FC 24 Career Mode
After selecting your Tactical Vision as a coach, you will be tasked with finding coaches who can help fast-track the development of the team in your image.
To hire coaches, you need to follow this step-by-step guide:
- Open up your EA FC 24 Manager Career Mode
- Go over to the Central tab in the navigation bar, and click Team Strategy
- Press L1 or LB to reach Coach Management on the top menu bar
- Then, click a department you would like to strengthen
- Click Square or X to hire a new coach
- Then, select the one that fits your budget and star rating expectations
- Sign the coach to a deal
How to fire coaches in EA FC 24 Career Mode
Now, it won’t always work out or you may pick the wrong one, in some cases. So if you’re also wondering how to dismiss a member of the backroom staff, here’s how:
- Open up your EA FC Career Mode
- Go over to Central, then click Team Strategy
- Press L1 or LB to reach Coach Management
- Click a department, like Midfield
- Hover over one of the coaches and the option to ‘Release Coach’ appears
- Hit Triangle or Y to fire the coach
How to transfer coach
You can also transfer one coach from a certain area to another. For example, if you feel Niklas Binder (random NPC coach name) would be better suited to training goalkeepers than defenders, you can transfer them to the goalkeeping team. To do that, just hit X or A.
