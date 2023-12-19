EA FC 24 Career Mode bug sees Assistant Managers don full kits indoors

An EA FC 24 Career Mode bug is making Assistant Managers don full kits indoors, throwing back to an old FIFA glitch.

EA FC 24 has never been touted to be the world’s most realistic simulation of football, however, it is realistic enough to not have managers dress up in odd outfits.

In fact, to make sure managers don’t come off as unprofessional in Career Mode, your outfit customization options are restricted to modest attires you’d most likely see managers actually use.

But in a hilarious Career Mode bug, we’re now seeing assistant managers dressing up in full team kits, indoors.

As first pointed out by RealSport101, a bug is going around EA FC 24’s Career Mode where assistant managers are wearing full kits, knee guards, cleats, and all, in cutscenes in which new players are introduced to a team.

In the pictures, we see the fully kitted-out assistant manager indoors, in the gym and office area where the cutscenes take place, hilariously taking down notes and introducing the new player.

Of course, this would never happen in a normal EA FC 24 Career Mode cutscene, rather, they’re usually dressed in tracksuits and t-shirts, far from a full kit you’d wear when playing on the pitch.

Funnily enough, this bug has long been a problem with EA FC, with it stemming from FIFA 20, and every now and then popping up in subsequent FIFA games.

And out of that old glitch, it became a meme in the Careers community at how absurd it is to see your manager on the pitch, or in the training rooms, donning a full team kit.

This bug avoided the recent massive Holiday update, which added 102 new Starheads for players, various gameplay shakeups, and many player changes to reflect new transfer moves. However, it seems this bug was left behind.