Will EA SPORTS FC have Career Mode?

EA SPORTS FC will soon take the place of FIFA 23, but, will the new game have a Career Mode like previous FIFA’s? Here’s what you need to know.

By now, it should be obvious to FIFA fans across the globe that FIFA 23 is the final EA SPORTS game to don the name of the footballing body.

With the two parties divorcing over the costs of the naming rights, EA SPORTS FC will simply slot into the gap that has been the FIFA franchise for the last 30 years. That has, naturally, made some FIFA fans worried that the series will follow the route of Pro Evolution Soccer and start using fake team names in modes like Career Mode and Ultimate Team.

Though, you have no reason to worry, especially if you’re a fan of the single-player manager and player career mode journeys.

Does EA SPORTS FC have Career Mode?

The answer is yes, Career Mode will still be a part of EA SPORTS FC when it launches later in 2023 and slot in where FIFA 24 should have been released.

EA confirmed that it will be sticking around when they launched the game’s rebrand in 2022. “Everything you love about our games will be part of EA SPORTS FC – the same great experiences, modes, leagues, tournaments, clubs, and athletes will be there. Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Pro Clubs, and VOLTA Football will all be there,” EA confirmed.

“Our unique licensing portfolio of more than 19,000+ players, 700+ teams, 100+ stadiums, and 30 leagues that we’ve continued to invest in for decades will still be there, uniquely in EA SPORTS FC.”

As they’ve noted, the official licenses for the likes of the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, and the rest of the world will feature in EA SPORTS FC like they have previous FIFA games.

That means that you should still be able to jump from club to club in your career, sign real-world players from your rivals, and build a team up to become a continental powerhouse.

Real-life managers should also make a return, given EA is retaining those licenses, but we’ll just have to wait and see what bigger changes they have in store later this year.