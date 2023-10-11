EA FC 24 players enraged by “insulting” Ultimate Team objective

The EA FC 24 community has reached its tipping point following the new Winners Lounge objective that players are calling “insulting,” with the rewards not being deemed nearly good enough for what’s required.

EA Sports FC 24 has gotten off to a mixed start. While the game is selling as well as ever and it’s a clear financial success the community is growing increasingly frustrated over the bugs and perceived lack of content.

While these issues have affected other game modes like Clubs it’s the fan-favorite Ultimate Team that fans feel has suffered most.

Now Electronic Arts has delivered a piece of content that has deeply upset the community with some going as far as to label it as the worst objective in FUT history.

EA FC 24 community berates Winners Lounge FUT objective

Logging on to check the daily content for October 10, EA FC 24 players were shocked to see what the devs had added. With it already being nominated as the worst objective of all time, Winners Lounge has not been received well at all by the community.

The new Winners Lounge objective requires players to win 20 matches in the Elite Division in Rivals. The reward for doing so is a Gold Players Pack and a cosmetic special VIP Area.

As EA FC 24 is still relatively new the Elite Division is made up of the top 1% of players who will already own the best cards in Ultimate Team.

The community quickly took to Reddit to voice their thoughts: “Having a premium gold players pack and a VIP stand for winning 20 in elite divisions HAS to be the worst objective of all time right,” before someone pointed out the reward is “Not even premium,” but rather just a regular Gold Players Pack.

“That’s insulting to elite division players. 20 Wins in the hardest division in the game is worth A F**KING GOLD PLAYERS PACK?!” another player replied in disbelief.

The criticism continued with the playerbase being thoroughly unimpressed: “BOOM!!! The grind to Elite Division starts today! 12k coins pack! Genuinely EA have officially lost their mind.”

One of the most extreme comments compared this grind to “asking someone to go live in North Korea for 5 years in exchange for an apple,” with another player joking “An untradeable apple. So you can’t even sell it!”

The consensus amongst EA FC 24 players is that while the devs are releasing a good quantity of content, the quality isn’t where it needs to be. If that improves or continues to underdeliver is something only time will tell.