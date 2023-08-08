Disney Dreamlight Valley has plenty of recipes for players to try out in the kitchen. Here’s how to make Fish Tacos.

Recently, Disney Dreamlight Valley announced Belle plus a Beauty and the Beast Realm will arrive in the major update coming in September 2023. The Disney Princess will join other recruitable villagers such as The Little Mermaid’s Ariel and Frozen’s Elsa.

Previously, the sandbox title unveiled its DreamSnaps patch – which added Wreck-It Ralph’s Vanellope von Schweetz. Additionally, users could now participate in weekly photo challenges for rewards.

Considering The Remembering update introduced the Peppermint Tea recipe, we expect the game to add more dishes in September. In the meantime, here’s how to cook the classic four-star Entreé Fish Tacos.

Ingredients needed for Fish Tacos in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The following ingredients are required to cook Fish Tacos:

One Fish

One Corn

One Chili Pepper

One Cheese

You can catch any Fish for this recipe from different colored fishing spots throughout the Valley.

Corn can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach. This crop needs 12 minutes until it’s ready for harvest.

Goofy’s Stall in Sunlit Plateau sells Chili Peppers. This spicy ingredient takes 45 minutes to grow, but you don’t have to buy its seed form.

Cheese is available in Chez Remy’s Pantry for the price of 180 Star Coins. Players gain access to this item after completing Remy’s ‘A Restaurant Makeover’ quest.

How to make Fish Tacos in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft

With the needed ingredients and one piece of Coal, walk towards the nearest cooking station. Place everything into a pot, and the Fish Tacos will be yours! You can either give the dish to a villager, sell it, or keep it for yourself to restore energy.

That’s everything you need to know about cooking Fish Tacos. Check out our other Disney Dreamlight Valley guides below:

