When is Diablo Immortal Season 2? Start date, Battle Pass, early patch notes & more

Sam Smith . 3 hours ago

Diablo Immortal’s first troubled Season is coming to an end. Here’s everything we know about Season 2 of Diablo Immortal.

Since its release, Diablo Immortal has been off to a very shaky start. The game had a lukewarm response even when it was first announced, but its first few weeks have been mired in controversy with some players having a truly hellish experience. The question is, will this continue into Season 2?

While most Diablo fans look forward to Diablo 4, many also hope that Diablo Immortal can be salvaged. However, many players have already thrown in the towel, unhappy with the game’s reliance on microtransactions and pay-to-win mechanics.

With Season 2 of Diablo Immortal on the horizon, will this be enough to tempt them back? Here’s everything we know about the new season.

Contents

Blizzard Entertainment There’s a good game hiding within Diablo Immortal.

When does Diablo Immortal Season 2 start?

Diablo Immortal Season 2 begins on July 7 or it may be July 8, depending on the timezone you’re in.

However, Blizzard is yet to release an official release time window for the various regions. We’ll update you as soon as this information is confirmed. Although, content is being added to the game before Season 2 kicks off.

Battle Pass and new content

Season 2 of Diablo Immortal will revolve around Battle Pass, something players will have the option to purchase to unlock various benefits in their quest to slay Diablo and his minions.

This will likely include lots of new content, however, some may be hidden behind the paywall.

Of course, pay-to-win elements in Diablo Immortal have been heavily criticized – even by us in our review.

So, it will be interesting to see if Blizzard adjusts the Battle Pass for Season 2 to make progress in the game less reliant on paid extras.

Blizzard Entertainment Diablo Immortal’s microtransactions continue to prove controversial.

Diablo Immortal Season 2 early patch notes

Based on the content roadmap for Diablo Immortal Season 2, we expect to see the following improvements and fixes in the update.

Initial build package optimization : Reshuffling the assets downloading sequence so relevant UI would populate properly to improve user experience in-game.

: Reshuffling the assets downloading sequence so relevant UI would populate properly to improve user experience in-game. Android device performance optimization : The install base of mobile devices in Asia Pacific regions is very diverse. Using learnings from the first phase of our launch, we are performing additional compatibility tests to optimize the launch experience.

: The install base of mobile devices in Asia Pacific regions is very diverse. Using learnings from the first phase of our launch, we are performing additional compatibility tests to optimize the launch experience. PC experience improvements : Including fixes to potion and skills lockout issues, Auto-Navigation, Demon Hunter primary attack, Xbox controller input delay, and more.

: Including fixes to potion and skills lockout issues, Auto-Navigation, Demon Hunter primary attack, Xbox controller input delay, and more. Performance and network optimization: Improvements to deferred multi-lighting particle tech, bug fixes, and more.

Bear in mind we’re still waiting for Blizzard to officially confirm what Season 2 of Diablo Immortal will bring, so we’ll update this page accordingly.

