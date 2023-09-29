When is Diablo Immortal Season 18? Fresh Meat, Tristram Cathedral & more

Diablo Immortal Season 18 is live. Here’s what to expect from this new Battle Pass update, known this season as Fresh Meat, themed on every Diablo player’s favorite Butcher.

Diablo Immortal‘s next season is here with an all-new Battle Pass. The game‘s next update will be called Fresh Meat and will add some new features and rewards, such as the Deathless Destiny Cosmetic Set.

Season 18 of Diablo Immortal will also bring with it a PvP mode called Alley of Blood for a limited time along with the Dark Rebirth event, which will see the Cathedral of Tristram make a return. Here’s everything there is to know about Diablo Immortal Season 17.

Blizzard Diablo Immortal is still going strong.

When does Diablo Immortal Season 18 start?

Diablo Immortal Season 18 will be released on September 28, 2023, at 3 AM server time.

Tristram Cathedral Dungeon and Main Quest

Long time Diablo fans will remember Tristram Cathedral as the battleground of the original Diablo game. Now the location and the Butcher return to bring terror to Tristram all over again. Players will need to venture back into the Cathedral to put an end to this demonic menace, furthering the main quest storyline as they do.

To enter Tristram Cathedral you’ll need to have completed the Ancients’ Cradle main questline —beginning with the Fare You Well quest and ending with Creation’s Husk ques. You’ll also need to have reached Hell Difficulty III.

Blizzard Entertainment The Butcher finally comes to Diablo Immortal.

Season 18 Battle Pass: Fresh Meat

Like previous Seasons, the Battle Pass for Season 18 of Diablo Immortal hosts 40 ranks worth of challenges and rewards, such as Legendary Gems, Crests, Hilts, and more.

Once again, Blizzard is offering two paid versions – but both are optional. Players can upgrade their Battle Pass for the full duration of the season to the Empowered Battle Pass, or the more expensive Collector’s Empowered Battle Pass.

The Empowered Battle Pass includes all rank rewards from the free Battle Pass, but purchasing it also gives players access to an Empowered track. This gives users an extra reward per rank.

Those who upgrade will also gain access to seasonal cosmetics, including a set themed after the Butcher himself and the Deathless Destiny Cosmetic Set. Some will unlock at rank one while the rest will become available at rank 40.

The Collector’s Empowered version of the Season 18 Battle Pass gives you access to everything above but also offers a ten-rank boost to those who upgrade – making progression easier.

Alley of Blood

Alley of Blood is a new team-based, single-lane PvP activity changing how Shadow Clans prove themselves. The mode will allow team members to select their role and join a team of 8v8 in a new Shadow War as well as take part in the new 4v4 Vigil of Blades component of Cycle of Strife for new bonuses.

