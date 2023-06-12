Shroud and Quin69 top Diablo 4 Twitch viewership in launch week

Diablo 4 launched on June 6 to mass appeal, with players heading to the RPG’s world of Sanctuary to complete quests, level up, and hunt down World Bosses. With that comes a huge surge in Twitch viewership — something certain streamers have significantly benefitted from.

Diablo 4 was one of the most highly-anticipated games of 2023 and it launched as an immediate Game of the Year contender, rivaling the likes of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for the title.

Some of the top names on Twitch have taken to the game, too, seeing it rise up the viewership ranks incredibly quickly as players look for ways to improve or see how their favorite streamers tackle certain situations in the game.

But who have been the top Twitch streamers in Diablo 4 since the game dropped? There are some familiar names among the top, alongside some smaller streamers who are really breaking out.

Shroud, Quin69 & Korean streamers dominate Diablo 4 viewership

Alongside Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek and Quin69, there are several Korean streamers rounding out the top 10, with the game clearly a big hit on that side of the world.

Here is the full top 10:

Rank Streamer Hours watched Stream time (hours) Peak viewers 1 Fextralife 7,197,490 246 70,477 2 Shroud 4,075,137 130 83,742 3 Quin69 2,965,523 168 32,187 4 jessirocks 2,706,957 231 33,201 5 wudijo 2,678,551 161 62,535 6 한동숙 (handongsuk) 1,588,824 121 18,751 7 nl_Kripp 1,295,317 159 14,779 8 풍월량 (hanryang1125) 1,172,817 95 19,524 9 Rubius 1,077,404 59 39,373 10 蝦愛橘子 (shuteye_orange) 917,580 248 8,895

As with many other titles, Fextralife finds themselves top of the list, with a significantly higher watch time than other streamers, though this is likely due in large part to them embedding the Twitch stream across the Fextralife website. This is something that streamers like Ludwig have called out in the past.

Also rounding out the top 10 are the likes of German-speaking streamer jessirocks and Spanish phenomenon Rubius.

Rubius’ numbers are particularly impressive, too, as he streamed for a much shorter amount of time in the week of launch than the others at the top.

Missing out on the top 10 were the likes of Lirik (14th), Asmongold (17th), and Ironmouse (31st), though with the game still in its infancy, this can definitely change over time.

