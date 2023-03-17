Uninstalling Diablo 4 can save you a lot of space on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S. Here are all the steps you need to take to remove the game from your chosen devices.

The Diablo 4 beta takes up a considerable amount of space and many players will want to remove it once the beta concludes. This is especially true if your PC, Xbox, and PlayStation storage is already filled with various games and media.

Even if you’re a fan of the game and aim to create your own Diablo 4 classes upon release, it’s always good to know how you can remove bulky files from your devices. So, if you wondering how to uninstall Diablo 4 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S, then our guide has everything you need to know.

How to uninstall Diablo 4 on PC

The Diablo 4 beta is played on PC through the Blizzard Launcher, which means there’s a slightly different uninstall process. Here’s how you can uninstall Diablo 4 through the Blizzard Launcher:

Open the Battle.net desktop app. Select the Diablo 4 icon. Click on the drop-down arrow next to the play button. Select Uninstall.

Once you’ve done the above, the Diablo 4 beta will be completely removed from your PC.

How to uninstall Diablo 4 on PS4 & PS5

Uninstalling the Diablo 4 beta on both PS4 and PS5 is incredibly simple and only takes a few seconds. We’ve outlined all the steps below:

Go to Settings. Select Storage. Click on Games and Apps. Choose Delete Content. From this menu, select the data you want to get rid of and select Delete.

How to uninstall Diablo 4 on Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S

In order to uninstall Diablo 4 on your Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S, follow the steps outlined here:

Xbox Series X|S

Sign in to your Xbox account. Press the Xbox button. Scroll over to the Profile & system menu. Click on Settings. Scroll down to System. Click on Storage. Select Internal. Click on the Uninstall things option. Tick any games and unwanted apps you wish to uninstall. Hit Remove selected.

Xbox One

Sign into your Xbox account. Head over to My Games & Apps. Select Games. Click on Diablo 4 and delete it.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about uninstalling Diablo 4 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S. Make sure you check out our Diablo page for all the latest news and guides.