How to uninstall Honkai Star Rail on PC & mobile

Knowing how to uninstall Honkai Star Rail on PC and mobile can help you free up a lot of storage space. Here are all the steps you need to take to remove the game from your chosen device.

Honkai Star Rail has proven to be a massive hit amongst Genshin Impact and turn-based RPG fans, but there may be times when you wish to uninstall the game. Whether it’s because you’ve grown bored or just wish to free up storage space, knowing how to uninstall Honkai Star Rail is useful.

After all, freeing up storage space can allow you to play other gacha games and free-to-play titles. So, if you wondering how to uninstall Honkai Star Rail on PC and mobile, then our handy guide will enable you to do just that.

Contents

How to uninstall Honkai Star Rail on PC

HoYoverse Uninstalling Honkai Star Rail on PC is very simple.

If you downloaded Honkai Star Rail through the official launcher, then you’ll need to follow the instructions outlined below:

Head over to your PC’s Control Panel.

Go to Programs.

Select Programs and Features.

Find Honkai Star Rail on the list and right-click on it. Select the option to uninstall.

Once you’ve done the above, Honkai Star Rail will be completely removed from your PC.

How to uninstall Honkai Star Rail on Epic Games

Honkai Star Rail can also be played on PC through the Epic Games Launcher, which means there’s a slightly different uninstall process. Here’s how you can uninstall Honkai Star Rail via the Epic Games Launcher:

Open the Epic Games Launcher.

Select Library from the panel on the left.

Find Honkai Star Rail in your Epic Games library and click on the three dots below the game’s image.

Choose the uninstall option to remove the game from your library.

How to uninstall Honkai Star Rail on mobile

HoYoverse Uninstalling Honkai Star Rail on mobile is a little different.

If you’re running out of storage space and need to uninstall Honkai Star Rail on mobile, then you can do so easily. It’s important to note the steps vary slightly between Android and iOS, so make sure you follow the instructions for your device below:

Android

To uninstall Honkai Star Rail on Android, use the steps below:

Open the Google Play Store.

Tap on the Profile icon at the top right corner.

Select Manage Apps and Devices, then click Manage.

Find Honkai Star Rail and select it.

Tap on the delete icon on the top-right corner of the screen to uninstall it.

iOS

To uninstall Honkai Star Rail on iOS, simply follow the steps below:

Find the Honkai Star Rail app on your phone. Touch and hold its icon.

Select Remove App.

Confirm the uninstall.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about how to uninstall Honkai Star Rail on PC and mobile. Make sure you check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and guides.

