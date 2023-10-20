How to play Diablo 4 for free this weekend

A Diablo 4 free weekend has begun on Xbox systems and doesn’t require any subscriptions. Here’s how you can get involved, what you need, and how long you can play for.

Diablo 4 might not be coming to Game Pass anytime soon, but Xbox owners can play it this weekend for free for ten hours total, which will help soothe the absence of Spider-Man and Elephant Mario in their lives.

Now that Microsoft has acquired Activision Blizzard, many fans expected titles in the Call of Duty and Diablo series to hit Game Pass immediately. Unfortunately, this isn’t the case, as Xbox head Phil Spencer has explained that uncertainty surrounding the deal means that Activision Blizzard titles weren’t prepared to hit Game Pass straight away like the ZeniMax games did in the past.

This weekend is big for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 owners, as the highly-acclaimed Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 have both launched. Xbox owners might feel a bit left out, but those who haven’t journeyed to the dark fantasy world of Diablo 4 can do so for free this weekend.

Diablo 4’s free weekend has some caveats and limitations, as it’s not available for as long as the name suggests. To help you get the most out of this free weekend, we’ve detailed the start and end date and how to grab the free game on your chosen console.

Contents

How to play the Diablo 4 free weekend

The Diablo 4 free weekend details were originally shared on Xbox Wire. To play Diablo 4 for free this weekend, head over to your preferred Xbox console and follow these steps:

Open the Xbox Store and go to the Home tab on the left sidebar.

Click on the Subscription tile.

Scroll down to the Free Play Days section.

Click Diablo IV and select the edition that doesn’t list a price.

Install and play.

The free weekend for Diablo 4 begins on October 19 and ends on October 22. Unfortunately, players won’t have access to the game for that entire period of time, as the Diablo 4 free weekend is limited to 10 hours of playtime. This means people must be careful about how they spend that time, as pausing to eat or answer the phone should know that the clock is ticking while the game is active.

Diablo 4 free weekend platforms

The Diablo 4 free weekend is available only on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S systems. This does not extend to the PC version of the game, meaning there is no Diablo 4 free weekend on Battle.net or Steam. There is also no free weekend on PlayStation platforms.

Does the Diablo 4 free weekend require an Xbox Game Pass subscription?

Nope! The Diablo 4 free weekend doesn’t require an Xbox Game Pass or Game Pass Core subscription. Players simply need to own an Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S to play Diablo 4 for free this weekend.

So, there you have it, that’s how you play the Diablo 4 free weekend on Xbox systems. If you want more Diablo 4 content, be sure to check our other guides below:

