How to uninstall Genshin Impact on PC, mobile, PS4 & PS5

Knowing how to uninstall Genshin Impact on PC, mobile, and PlayStation can help you free up a lot of space. Here are all the steps you need to take to remove the game from your chosen devices.

Players will want to know how to uninstall Genshin Impact for a variety of different reasons. Not only does the game take up a lot of storage space, but the lack of challenging content and disappointing updates can leave Travelers feeling a little burnt out.

This is especially true after HoYoverse recently revealed that they have no plans to create more combat-focused endgame content. So, if you wondering how to uninstall Genshin Impact on PC, mobile, and PlayStation, then our handy guide will enable you to do just that.

How to uninstall Genshin Impact on PC

HoYoverse Knowing how to uninstall Genshin Impact can save you a lot of storage space.

If you downloaded Genshin Impact through the official launcher, then you’ll need to follow the instructions outlined below:

Head over to your PC’s Control Panel.

Go to Programs.

Select Programs and Features.

Find Genshin Impact on the list and right-click on it. Select the option to uninstall.

Once you’ve done the above, Genshin Impact will be completely removed from your PC.

How to uninstall Genshin Impact on Epic Games Launcher

Genshin Impact can also be played on PC through the Epic Games Launcher, which means there’s a slightly different uninstall process. Here’s how you can uninstall Genshin Impact through the Epic Games Launcher:

Open the Epic Games Launcher.

Select Library from the panel on the left.

Find Genshin Impact in your Epic Games library and click on the three dots below the game’s image.

Choose the uninstall option to remove the game from your library.

How to uninstall Genshin Impact on mobile

HoYoverse Uninstalling Genshin Impact on mobile is fairly simple.

If you’re running out of storage space and want to uninstall Genshin Impact on mobile, then you’ll be able to do so easily. It’s important to note the steps vary slightly between Android and iOS, so make sure you follow the instructions for your device below:

Android

To uninstall Genshin Impact on Android, use the steps below:

Open the Google Play Store.

Tap on the Profile icon at the top right corner.

Select Manage apps and devices, then click Manage.

Find Genshin Impact and select it.

Tap on the delete icon on the top-right corner of the screen to uninstall it.

iOS

To uninstall Genshin Impact on iOS, simply follow the steps below:

Find the Genshin Impact app on your phone. Touch and hold its icon.

Select Remove App.

Confirm the uninstall.

How to uninstall Genshin Impact on PS4 & PS5

Uninstalling Genshin Impact on PS4 and PS5 can be done by following these steps:

Find Genshin Impact on your PlayStation’s library.

Select the Options button and select Delete to uninstall the game.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about how to uninstall Genshin Impact on mobile and PlayStation devices. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.

