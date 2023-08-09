Diablo 4 players delighted by big Nightmare Dungeons “W” in 1.1.1 update

The subject of Diablo 4’s Nightmare Dungeons has been a focal point of community discourse. While the feature has certainly had pros and cons, Blizzard’s recent change to ND has been a big success in the opinion of players.

There has been a bit of turbulence since the devs launched Season 1. Up until then, the player base was generally loving the game and thoroughly enjoyed it, aside from one or two concerns over the endgame. But Season 1 threw up some questions of its own pertaining to Sorcerers.

Article continues after ad

Away from this, one of Diablo 4’s newest features has also faced scrutiny – Nightmare Dungeons. In some cases, long-time veterans actually miss the presence of Diablo 3’s Greater Rifts. To alleviate some issues regarding Nightmare Dungeons, Blizzard has made changes, and they’ve gone down well.

One of the common complaints directed toward ND was the enemies. Players found that they were simply too few and far between. All players want to do is constantly wail on demons.

Article continues after ad

This now looks to have possibly been corrected by Blizzard with the 1.1.1. update. “Holy hell the new density in NM dungeons is amazing,” said one Diablo 4 subreddit post and the OP told users: “Been playing for an hour and I love it. I still wish they reverted XP changes though, looking at my XP bar, it still feels slow. But overall a W.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Excited to play when I get home. Sounds like most people are enjoying the change,” proclaimed one D4 user and another commenter added: “The difference is night & day. I’m genuinely blown away by how good this feels comparatively.”

Article continues after ad

It seems that as well as mob density, rewards have gotten better too: “Insanely, I’ve been getting double unique drops a few times (NMD and Treasure Goblin) and random Uniques from overworld mobs. All useless, but I’m richer!”

With so much negativity at times, it’s good to see players getting on the same page with one another. It’s not just Nightmare Dungeons either, the D4 community has also had kind words for another one of the franchise’s newest additions too.