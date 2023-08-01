Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.1 early notes: release date, buffs, stash tabs, more

Diablo 4’s development team has announced their plans for Patch 1.1.1. Among the disclosed changes are buffs to every class, stash tab changes, and so much more.

Diablo 4’s Season of the Malignant got off to a rocky start with the launch of Patch 1.0.1. The game’s community of players was very critical of most changes made, even going as far as to review bomb it.

The development team has heard the message loud and clear and looks to be amending things with Patch 1.1.1. In a recent Campfire Chat, they gave some early details on what to expect.

Fans have praised the team for their transparency ever since along with the changes they’ve elected to make. Here’s everything we know ahead of the full patch notes including the release date, buffs, and general changes.

Blizzard Entertainment In the Campfire Chat, devs explained they were hoping to repair the damage done by Patch 1.0.1

Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.1 release date

Blizzard announced that Patch 1.1.1 would go live on August 8, 2023. In a blog post following the Campfire Chat, they revealed that detailed notes for Diablo 4’s newest patch would become available early on August 2, 2023.

The development team stated that the primary objective for the upcoming patch would be to buff the Barbarian and Sorcerer classes. They were forthright with the intended changes to these classes but did qualify that some were still in development and not yet final.

Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.1 Barbarian buffs

Blizzard Entertainment Barbarians will regain some of their lost power in Patch 1.1.1

Skills

Bash: Fury gain increased from 11 to 13

Flay: Fury gain increased from 10 to 13

Frenzy: Enhanced Frenzy: Fury gained increased from 2 to 3.

Lunging Strike: Fury gained increased from 10 to 12.

Double Swing: Damage increased from 40% to 50%.

Rupture: Enhanced Rupture: Damage increased from 45% to 70%

Charge: Enhanced Charge: Damage increased from 30% to 60%. Mighty Charge: Vulnerable duration increased from 2 to 4 seconds.

Upheaval: Violent Upheaval: If Upheaval damages at least 2 enemies or a boss, you gain Berserking for 2 seconds, increased to 3 seconds if it damages at least 4 enemies.

Passives

Aggressive Resistance: Damage reduction increased from 3% to 4%.

Gushing Wounds: Bleed damage dealt based on Critical Damage bonus increased from 100% to 115%. Bleed damage when overpowering increased from 11% to 70%.

Unconstrained: Berserking damage bonus increased from 24% to 35%. Updated the tooltip to more clearly reflect this Key Passive’s value.

Walking Arsenal: Bonus damage duration increased from 6 to 8 seconds.

Legendary Aspects

Aspect of Ancestral Force: Damage increased from 32-50% to 40-58%

Death Wish Aspect: Thorns increased from .5-.75 to .65-.85

Aspect of Unrelenting Fury: Core skill cost to refund increased from 10-20% to 20-30%.

Aspect of Ancestral Charge: Damage increased from 50-100% to 75-125%.

Aspect of Burning Rage: Damage increased from .22-.28 to .3-.38

Aspect of Bul-Kathos: Damage reduction while in Earthquakes increased from 5-15% to 15-25%.

Earthquake Aspect: Damage bonus in Earthquakes increased from 5-15% to 15-25%.

Unique gear

Fields of Crimson: Damage increased from .18-.34 to .22-.38. Damage that enemies take standing in pools increased from 15% to 20%. Rupture cooldown reduction Affix replaced with Bonus critical strike damage.

Hellhammer: Damage increased from .6-.8 to .85-1.1. Burning duration increased from 3 to 4 seconds. Damage to Crowd Controlled enemies Affix replaced with bonus critical strike damage.

Ramaladni’s Magnum Opus: Physical damage Affix replaced with vulnerable damage.

100,000 Steps: Attacks reduce Evade’s cooldown Affix and replaced it with bonus evade charges. Damage against stunned Affix replaced with bonus movement speed.

Battle Trance: Basic Skill Damage Affix replaced with Cooldown reduction. Bonus attack speed to other skills increased from 10-20% to 35-45%.

Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.1 Sorcerer buffs

Blizzard Entertainment Sorcerers are getting a complete overhaul in Patch 1.1.1 for greater survivability.

Skills

Flickering Fire Bolt: Fire Bolt generates 2 Mana when hitting an enemy

Fireball: Casting Fireball increases its radius by 50%.

Destructive Fireball: Fireball’s Critical Strike Damage is increased by 20%. This bonus is increased to 30% if Fireball hits 3 or more enemies.

Chain Lightning: Each time Chain Lightning bounces, its next hit deals 5% increased damage.

Destructive Chain Lightning: Crackling Energy increased to 30%.

Passives

Vyr’s Mastery: Damage bonus increased to 15%

Esu’s Ferocity: Both bonuses are also granted for 3 seconds when hitting a Boss with a Critical Strike

Combustion: Burning effects deal x20% increased damage, plus an additional x2 increased damage per unique source of Burning you’ve done to an enemy.

Paragon Boards

Searing Heat Legendary Node: Casting Fireball or Meteor increases your Critical Strike Chance by 5% for 5 seconds, up to 15%.

Ceaseless Conduit Legendary Node: Increase Crackling Energy’s damage from 2% to 3% per 20 Intelligence the player has.

Reinforce Rare Glyph: Damage reduction increased to 15%.

Territorial Rare Glyph: Damage reduction increased to 15%.

Warding Rare Glyph: Damage reduction increased to 25%.

Keeper of Flames Rare Node: Damage reduction increased to 5%. Bonus damage reduction increased to 5%.

Smoldering Embers Rare Node: Damage reduction from burning enemies increased to 5%. Bonus damage reduction from burning enemies increased to 5%.

Guarded Rare Node: Damage reduction from Vulnerable enemies increased to 5%. Bonus damage reduction from Vulnerable enemies increased to 5%.

Oppressive Rare Node: Damage reduction from Vulnerable enemies increased to 5%.

Lightning Resilience Rare Node: Maximum Life bonus increased to 6%.

Restorative Rare Node: Maximum Life bonus increased from 6%.

Legendary Aspects

Serpentine Aspect: You may have 1 additional Hydra active, and Hydra’s duration is increased by 14-24%. This now also affects Hydra’s Enchantment Effect.

Aspect of Conflagration: Bonus Burning damage increased to 20-40%.

Aspect of Engulfing Flames: Bonus Burning damage increased to 60-80%.

Aspect of Three Curses: Increase the Critical Strike Damage of Meteor and Fireball by 20-40%. Double this bonus against Healthy enemies.

Flamewalker’s Aspect: Bonus Movement Speed duration increased from 4 to 6 seconds.

Gravitational Aspect: Ball Lightning orbits around you and deals 15-25% increased damage.

Recharging Aspect: Each time Chain Lightning bounces, you gain 2-3 Mana

Aspect of Unbroken Tether: Bonus Chain Lightning bounces increased to 4

Charged Aspect: Bonus Movement Speed duration increased to 8 seconds

Aspect of the Bounding Conduit: Bonus Movement Speed increased to 25-30%.

New Legendary- Mage-Lord’s Aspect: The Vyr’s Mastery Key Passive’s Damage Reduction is increased by 20-30% for each Close enemy, up to 60-90%.

Aspect of Frozen Orbit: Damage increased to 30-40%.

Storm Swell Aspect: Bonus damage increased to 21-30%

Snowveiled Aspect: Unstoppable duration increased to 3-5 seconds. Additional functionality: Also grants 10% bonus Armor for 3-5 seconds.

Incendiary Aspect: Lucky Hit: Damage from your Pyromancy skills has up to a 12-17% chance to restore 10 Mana.

Snowguard’s Aspect: While within your own Blizzard and for 2 seconds after leaving it, you take 2′-25% less damage.

Aspect of Concentration: Mana Regeneration increased from 20-30% to 40-50%. Duration requirement to gain its benefit is reduced from 3 to 2 seconds.

Unique gear

Gloves of the Illuminator: Damage penalty reduced to 45-35%. Damage to Stunned affix replaced with Lucky Hit: Chance to Restore Resource. Reduced the distance offset per bounce to 2.5 to make it easier to hit close enemies with Fireball.

Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.1 Druid buffs

Blizzard Entertainment Druids will receive a new Class Mechanic and buffs to Companion Skills in Patch 1.1.1

Skills

Earth Spike: Spirit gain increased to 13.

Claw: Spirit gain increased to 12.

Storm Strike: Spirit gain increased to 15.

Wind Shear: Spirit gain increased to 14.

Maul: Spirit gain increased to 17.

Wolves: Passive damage increased to 11%. Active damage increased to 135%. Enhanced Wolf Pack damage bonus increased to 25%. Brutal Wolf Pack attack speed bonus increased to 25. Ferocious Wolf Pack fortify amount increased to 8%.

Ravens: Passive damage increased to 20%. Brutal Ravens increase the passive damage of Ravens by 40%. Rabies adds damage over time and is increased to 110%.

Legendary Aspects

Aspect of Metamorphic Stone: Spirit cost reduced from 60 to 50. Damage dealt increased to 100-120%.

Aspect of the Alpha: Damage increased to 90-115%.

Mangled Aspect: Resource gain increased to 3.

Class Mechanic

Overload: Lucky Hit chance increased to 40%.

Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.1 Necromancer buffs

Blizzard Entertainment Necromancers seem the least affected by the early info from Patch 1.1.1.

Skills

Bone Spirit: Enhanced Bone Spirit cooldown reduction increase to 7 seconds.

Paragon

Wither Legendary Board: Willpower requirement for bonuses reduced to 40. Bonus damage per 40 Willpower increased to 4%.

Legendary Aspects

Aspect of Empowering Reaper: Damaging enemies with Sever has a 1′-20% chance to spawn a pool of Blight under the target that deals 20-60% bonus damage. This effect can only happen once every 3 seconds.

Aspect of Exposed Flesh: Lucky Hit: Up to a 10% chance to generate 30-50 Essence when hitting a Vulnerable enemy.

Aspect of Decay: Damage increased to 25%-45%.

Aspect of Torment: Essence Regeneration increased to 90-170%.

Hulking Aspect: Legendary category changed from Resource to Utility. Chance for Golem to reduce its cooldown increased to 2-5%. Chance for Golem to spawn a corpse increased to 1-2.5%.

Unique gear

Greaves of the Empty Tomb: Intelligence affix replaced with Bonus Movement Speed.

Diablo 4 patch 1.1.1 Rogue buffs

Blizzard Entertainment Rogue’s primary buffs in Patch 1.1.1 relate to Skills and the application of bonus damage.

Skills

Invigorating Strike: Energy threshold increased to 75%

Forceful Arrow: Every third cast, it pierces enemies.

Caltrops: enhanced Caltrop damage bonus increased to 5%.

Poison Trap: Damage per tick increased to .12.

Rain of Arrows: Supreme Rain of Arrows first wave knocks down enemies for 3 seconds.

Passives

Victimize: Lucky Hit chance increased to 45%.

Rugged: Damage reduction against Damage over Time effects increase to 9/18/27%.

Siphoning Strikes: Lucky chance increased from 85%.

Legendary Aspects

Aspect of Elusive Menace: No longer requires hits to be from close enemies

Aspect of Quickening Fog: You automatically drop a Smoke Grenade at the end of Dash. Smoke Grenades reduce Dash’s cooldown by .4-.6 seconds per target hit, up to 2-3 seconds.

Unique gear

Windforce: All Stats Affix replaced with Vulnerable Damage

World of Hakan: Ultimate Damage Affix replaced with Cooldown Reduction.

Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.1 general changes

Along with changes to classes in Diablo 4, Patch 1.1.1 will also bring more general changes to gameplay. While this list is not complete, these were the changes announced during the Campfire Chat:

Monsters: The following attacks now deal reduce damage to Druid Companions and Necromancers Minions: Fire Breath (Balrog) and Fire Enchanted, Electrified Obelisks, and Shock Lance from Elite Affixes.

The following attacks now deal reduce damage to Druid Companions and Necromancers Minions: Fire Breath (Balrog) and Fire Enchanted, Electrified Obelisks, and Shock Lance from Elite Affixes. Malignant Hearts : Caged Heart of Spellbreaking will 10-20% Damage Reduction for 5 seconds when taking Elemental Damage.

: Caged Heart of Spellbreaking will 10-20% Damage Reduction for 5 seconds when taking Elemental Damage. Unique Items: Temerity’s barrier will now be based on maximum life and accounted by conditions checking for the player having a Barrier.

Reddit: u/lam_sace Fans have been asking Blizzard for a solution to Gem storage.

Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.1 Stash tab changes

Fans have been complaining about inventory management in Diablo 4 since its launch. Players’ Stashes were filled with gems and the addition of Malignant Hearts in Season 1 exacerbated this.

Developers have confirmed that a new stash tab is coming with Patch 1.1.1. They have also revealed that Elixers will now stack to 99 in the inventory to reduce the space they take up.

Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.1 EXP gains

Another change coming to Patch 1.1.1 is an increase in EXP rewarded in Diablo 4’s endgame. Players have complained that grinding to level 100 becomes a slog after a certain point.

Blizzard confirmed that following Patch 1.1.1, EXP will be much easier to earn beyond level 50. The number of enemies in Nightmare Dungeons is also set to be increased, making it much easier to farm and speeding up progress.

Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.1 respec cost reduced

Like many RPGs, Diablo 4 allows you to respec your character to switch up your build or fix errors when purchasing Skills. In later levels, the cost to do this can become prohibitive, especially when considering how much it costs to engage with other systems like the Arcanist.

Patch 1.1.1 is set to heavily reduce the cost of altering your build and changing your play style. Developers have confirmed a 40% decrease in the cost of respect.

Diablo 4 patch 1.1.1 Horse buffs

While they forgot to bring it up in the Campfire Chat, the development team of Diablo 4 posted another major change in Patch 1.1.1 that is sure to make players happy. Game designer Joe Shely announced in a tweet that your mounts charge attack will break through barricades after the patch.

Between the obnoxious nature of certain barricades that blocked your path to key World Events, and the bugged Gore-Soaked Barricade blocking mission progress, this is a very welcome change.

Blizzard Entertainment The Charge Mount Skill will be more than just glorified horse NOS now.

Those are all the details we currently know about Patch 1.1.1 for Diablo 4. The full notes are expected to drop Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

We’ll update you with the full notes as soon as they arrive and see if they can replenish some of the goodwill Blizzard lost with Patch 1.0.1. For more Diablo 4 guides, check out the articles below:

