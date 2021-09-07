Diablo 3 classes: All characters including Necromancer, Demon Hunter and Wizard

Blizzard’s Diablo franchise is well renowned for its weird and wonderful classes, but Diablo 3 is full to bursting with everything from monks to necromancers.

Diablo 3 may have launched all the way back in 2012, but it remains the pinnacle of loot-driven dungeon-crawling thanks to its fast-paced combat, wonderful gear system, and ever-rolling seasonal content.

Now in Season 24, it shows no signs of slowing down, and if Diablo 2: Resurrected isn’t for you then you may be wondering which classes are available – and which to choose.

Each offers its own strengths, weaknesses, abilities, and loot. Here are all the available options in Diablo 3.

How many classes are there in Diablo 3?

Diablo 3 offers seven classes, but the Necromancer is tied to its own DLC pack.

While Blizzard could add more, with Diablo 4 and Diablo 2: Resurrected on the horizon, it seems unlikely they’ll head back.

Diablo 3 class list

Barbarian

If you’re a fan of swinging an axe while wearing little more than a bit of steel to cover your modesty, then the Barbarian is for you.

They generate ‘Fury’ within fights by dealing and taking damage, giving them explosive offensive capabilities, and they can wield larger weapons than other classes.

Crusader

You know the phrases “unstoppable force” and “unmovable object”? Diablo 3’s Crusader is pretty much both of those things.

With a huge shield that’s just as good for bashing as it is for being bashed and a bone-crunching flail, there’s really not much “holier than thou” about what they can do to a room full of enemies.

Demon Hunter

Looking like a metal album cover that’s sprung to life, it’s easy to fall in love with the Demon Hunter’s mix of ranged weapons, magic, and traps.

While they’re not the type to get up close and personal with the minions of hell, players will no doubt have fun working with the twin resources of Hatred and Discipline for offensive and defensive abilities alike.

Monk

Far from the placid character you may envision, Monks are just as lethal in Diablo 3 as any other class – whether they’re armed or using their bare fists.

If you’re looking to engage in close combat with the enemy, the Monk’s combos and discipline are great fun to use – just make sure you have enough Spirit left to dodge.

Necromancer – DLC required

The Necromancer wasn’t always part of Diablo 3, but it’s hard to imagine the game without it now. Able to pull the dead from their graves and send them marching into combat, don’t let their goth aesthetic fool you – they’re tough in their own right.

If players manage their Essence correctly, players can create a wall of the undead to surge at their enemies while flinging spells to keep the battle in their favor.

Witch Doctor

Falling somewhere between the Monk’s spirituality and the Necromancer’s propensity for summoning unholy monstrosities, the Witch Doctor is rarely seen alone.

Instead, they move with pets – bats, spiders, zombies, all that lovely stuff. They’re able to debuff enemies for others, but are just as capable of wiping them out solo. Unlike the Wizard, though, Mana doesn’t recharge all that swiftly, so resources need to be carefully managed.

Wizard

Last, but certainly not least, is the Wizard. While the name may conjure (get it?) images of Gandalf and Dumbledore, these spell-slingers are masters of destruction – whether using fire, lightning, ice, or wind.

Arcane Power regenerates quickly, meaning Wizards can usually be found at the front of the attack, lobbing fireballs and freezing enemies solid. Oh, and did I mention they also have a sword? Wizards also have swords.