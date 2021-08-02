Is Diablo 3 Cross-Platform? Crossplay on Xbox, PlayStation, PC & Switch

Blizzard’s devilish title, Diablo 3, remains popular with fans desperate for the next chapter of the gruesome tale, but is it cross-platform?

As players avidly await the release of Diablo 2 remake, Diablo 2 Resurrected, and the newest installment in the battle between the High Heavens and Burning Hells, Diablo 4, Diablo 3 remains a haven for bloodthirsty adventurers.

With Season 24 now well underway, players are jumping back into the eternal fray en-masse. However, one huge question has arisen from this influx of new players: is Diablo 3 cross-platform?

Well, we’ve broken down everything you need to know about teaming up with friends to save the world right here.

Advertisement

Is Diablo 3 cross-platform?

Unfortunately, as of 2021 Diablo 3 does not offer cross-platform play. This means that players can only play with others on the system they are already playing on.

PC players can play with other PC players, however, a PC user cannot battle alongside their ally on Switch.

Will Diablo 3 ever be cross-platform?

As the game continues to grow ever older, players across the globe have likely given up on the idea of cross-platform play.

In a 2018 interview with Business Insider, a Blizzard representative informed players that “it’s a question of when, not if,” regarding crossplay.

However, this was swiftly put to rest by a follow-up from the devs, who noted that: “While we love the idea of bringing our players together across platforms, we do not have any plans to implement cross-platform gameplay for ‘Diablo’ at this time.”

Advertisement

Therefore, the likelihood of this changing anytime soon is pretty slim. Diablo 4, however, is likely to see the system implemented for the first time, so you’ll finally be able to play alongside players from all across the virtual universe.

So sadly, there’s very little chance that Diablo 3 will support crossplay in the near future.

However, Blizzard’s iconic FPS, Overwatch, has just implemented cross-platform play after five years of waiting, so you never know. Say enough prayers to the High Heavens, or make some sacrifices to the Burning Hells, and maybe we’ll get cross-platform play.