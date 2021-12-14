Destiny 2 The Dawning recipes 2021: How to get all ingredients

Destiny 2’s Dawning event has returned for 2021, and that means there are goodies to bake for characters throughout the game. Here are all of the Destiny 2 Dawning 2021 recipes we’ve found so far.

Destiny 2 received new content in the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack last week, but there are more treats for players as The Dawning has arrived. The long-running celebration of Christmas in the game usually revolves around baking food with Eva Levante to spread cheer throughout the solar system, and this year is no different.

Here’s how to get your hands on each ingredient in The Dawning, and how to use them to make items for the denizens of the Tower and beyond.

Contents

Destiny 2 The Dawning 2021 ingredients

In many ways, you’ll earn the following ingredients just by playing Destiny 2 and switching up your arsenal. Every recipe will also require an amount of Essence of Dawning, which is earned by completing activities – we’d recommend Legend Lost Sectors for a fairly quick way to earn them.

A big thanks to Light.gg for the help.

Ingredient How to get Balanced Flavours Scout, Sniper, Pulse, Bow kills Bullet Spray Automatic kills Cabal Oil Cabal kills Chitin Powder Hive kills Dark Ether Cane Scorn kills Dark Frosting Stasis weapon or ability kills Delicious Explosion Explosive kills Electric Flavour Arc kills Ether Cane Fallen kills Finishing Touch Finisher kills Flash of Inspiration Generating Orbs of Light Impossible Heat Solar kills Multifaceted Flavours Multi-kills Null Taste Void kills Perfect Taste Precision kills Personal Touch Melee kills Pinch of Light Orbs of Light Sharp Flavour Sword hills Superb Texture Super kills Taken Butter Taken kills Vex Milk Vex kills

Destiny 2 The Dawning 2021 recipes

Below, we’ve listed all of the available recipes to bake in The Dawning for 2021 – as you can see, we’re still adding to it.

We’ll keep updating this as we learn more, but for now, here are the recipes from last year, as well as datamined ones for this year.

Recipe name First ingredient Second ingredient Recipient and location Ascendant Apple Tart – – Mara Sov, H.E.L.M. Ascendant Oatmeal Raisin Cookies Chitin Powder Finishing Touch Eris Morn, Moon Bittersweet Biscotti Dark Ether Cane Balanced Flavors Crow, H.E.L.M. Blueberry Crumblers Ether Cane Bullet Spray Shaw Han, Cosmodrome Bright Dusted Snowball Chitin Powder Multifaceted Flavors Tess Everis, The Tower Candy Dead Ghosts Dark Ether Cane Flash of Inspiration Spider, Tangled Shore Chocolate Ship Cookies Cabal Oil Null Taste Amanda Holliday, Tower Classic Butter Cookie Taken Butter Superb Texture Eva, The Tower Cosmic Sugar Cube – – Starhorse, Eternity Dark Chocolate Motes Taken Butter Null Taste The Drifter, Tower Eliksni Birdseed Ether Cane Personal Touch Hawthorne’s bird Louis, Tower Etheric Coldsnaps Chitin Powder Electric Flavor Variks, Europa Gentleman’s Shortbread Ether Cane Perfect Taste Devrim Kay, EDZ Gjallardoodles Ether Cane Delicious Explosion Commander Zavala, Tower Ill-Fortune Cookies Dark Ether Cane Impossible Heat Petra Venj, Dreaming City Infinite Forest Cake Vex Milk Impossible Heat Failsafe, Nessus Lavender Ribbon Cookies Vex Milk Personal Touch Saint-14, Tower Starwort Thins – – Exo Stranger, Europa Strange Cookies Taken Butter Electric Flavor Xur Telemetry Tapioca Vex Milk Bullet Spray Banshee-44, Tower Thousand-Layer Cookie Taken Butter Delicious Explosion Riven, Last Wish raid Traveler Donut Holes Cabal Oil Flash of Inspiration Ikora Rey, Tower Vanilla Blades Cabal Oil Sharp Flavor Lord Shaxx, Tower

If you combine two ingredients that don’t work together, you’ll bake Burnt Edge transits. These can be given to the Cryptarch, Rahool in the Tower.

How to bake items

Items are baked with Eva’s Holiday Oven, which can be found in your quest menu. Once you bake every recipe once, you’ll likely be able to Masterwork it – although we’ll confirm this shortly.

Read more: Everything we know about The Witch Queen

In the past, masterworking the oven reduced the amount of Essence of Dawning required to bake goodies. We’ll see if that holds true this time around.

For more on Destiny 2, be sure to check out more of our guide content at Dexerto.

