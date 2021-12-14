 Destiny 2 The Dawning recipes 2021: How to get all ingredients - Dexerto
Destiny

Destiny 2 The Dawning recipes 2021: How to get all ingredients

Published: 14/Dec/2021 16:46

by Lloyd Coombes
Bungie

Destiny 2’s Dawning event has returned for 2021, and that means there are goodies to bake for characters throughout the game. Here are all of the Destiny 2 Dawning 2021 recipes we’ve found so far.

Destiny 2 received new content in the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack last week, but there are more treats for players as The Dawning has arrived. The long-running celebration of Christmas in the game usually revolves around baking food with Eva Levante to spread cheer throughout the solar system, and this year is no different.

Here’s how to get your hands on each ingredient in The Dawning, and how to use them to make items for the denizens of the Tower and beyond.

Contents

Destiny 2 screenshot showing Eva Levante
Bungie
Eva is in charge of The Dawning again this year.

Destiny 2 The Dawning 2021 ingredients

In many ways, you’ll earn the following ingredients just by playing Destiny 2 and switching up your arsenal. Every recipe will also require an amount of Essence of Dawning, which is earned by completing activities – we’d recommend Legend Lost Sectors for a fairly quick way to earn them.

A big thanks to Light.gg for the help.

Ingredient How to get
Balanced Flavours Scout, Sniper, Pulse, Bow kills
Bullet Spray Automatic kills
Cabal Oil Cabal kills
Chitin Powder Hive kills
Dark Ether Cane Scorn kills
Dark Frosting Stasis weapon or ability kills
Delicious Explosion Explosive kills
Electric Flavour Arc kills
Ether Cane Fallen kills
Finishing Touch Finisher kills
Flash of Inspiration Generating Orbs of Light
Impossible Heat Solar kills
Multifaceted Flavours Multi-kills
Null Taste Void kills
Perfect Taste Precision kills
Personal Touch Melee kills
Pinch of Light Orbs of Light
Sharp Flavour Sword hills
Superb Texture Super kills
Taken Butter Taken kills
Vex Milk Vex kills
Destiny 2 The Dawning 2021 armor
Bungie
You can look good while delivering these goods with the new Dawning 2021 armor.

Destiny 2 The Dawning 2021 recipes

Below, we’ve listed all of the available recipes to bake in The Dawning for 2021 – as you can see, we’re still adding to it.

We’ll keep updating this as we learn more, but for now, here are the recipes from last year, as well as datamined ones for this year.

Recipe name First ingredient Second ingredient Recipient and location
Ascendant Apple Tart Mara Sov, H.E.L.M.
Ascendant Oatmeal Raisin Cookies Chitin Powder Finishing Touch Eris Morn, Moon
Bittersweet Biscotti  Dark Ether Cane Balanced Flavors Crow, H.E.L.M.
Blueberry Crumblers  Ether Cane Bullet Spray Shaw Han, Cosmodrome
Bright Dusted Snowball Chitin Powder Multifaceted Flavors Tess Everis, The Tower
Candy Dead Ghosts Dark Ether Cane Flash of Inspiration Spider, Tangled Shore
Chocolate Ship Cookies Cabal Oil Null Taste Amanda Holliday, Tower
Classic Butter Cookie Taken Butter Superb Texture Eva, The Tower
Cosmic Sugar Cube Starhorse, Eternity
Dark Chocolate Motes Taken Butter Null Taste The Drifter, Tower
Eliksni Birdseed Ether Cane Personal Touch Hawthorne’s bird Louis, Tower
Etheric Coldsnaps  Chitin Powder Electric Flavor Variks, Europa
Gentleman’s Shortbread Ether Cane Perfect Taste Devrim Kay, EDZ
Gjallardoodles Ether Cane Delicious Explosion Commander Zavala, Tower
Ill-Fortune Cookies Dark Ether Cane Impossible Heat Petra Venj, Dreaming City
Infinite Forest Cake Vex Milk Impossible Heat Failsafe, Nessus
Lavender Ribbon Cookies Vex Milk Personal Touch Saint-14, Tower
Starwort Thins Exo Stranger, Europa
Strange Cookies Taken Butter Electric Flavor Xur
Telemetry Tapioca Vex Milk Bullet Spray Banshee-44, Tower
Thousand-Layer Cookie Taken Butter Delicious Explosion Riven, Last Wish raid
Traveler Donut Holes Cabal Oil Flash of Inspiration Ikora Rey, Tower
Vanilla Blades Cabal Oil Sharp Flavor Lord Shaxx, Tower

If you combine two ingredients that don’t work together, you’ll bake Burnt Edge transits. These can be given to the Cryptarch, Rahool in the Tower.

How to bake items

Items are baked with Eva’s Holiday Oven, which can be found in your quest menu. Once you bake every recipe once, you’ll likely be able to Masterwork it – although we’ll confirm this shortly.

In the past, masterworking the oven reduced the amount of Essence of Dawning required to bake goodies. We’ll see if that holds true this time around.

For more on Destiny 2, be sure to check out more of our guide content at Dexerto.

