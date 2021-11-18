Destiny 2 The Dawning 2021: Start date, content, Christmas rewards and more

Destiny 2’s The Dawning event is expected to return in 2021, with the long-running Christmas event bringing plenty of festive cheer to Guardians.

Destiny 2’s nature as a live service game means there’s always something happening to tie in with the calendar, and Christmas is expected to mark the return of The Dawning in 2021.

While the event used to offer free gifts back in the first game, it’s changed with each passing year of Destiny 2. Ahead of the Witch Queen expansion and Season 16 in February 2022, will we be opening parcels, baking cookies, or something new? Here is everything we know about The Dawning event in 2021 know so far.

Advertisement

Contents

The Dawning 2021 Start Date

The Dawning has traditionally kicked off in mid-December, meaning we’d expect it to arrive with the weekly reset on December 14.

It’ll usually run until the first reset in January, so expect the snow to melt by January 4.

The Dawning 2021 Content & Rewards

The Dawning, more often than not, revolves around seasonal vendor Eva Levante. We’ve been baking cookies for her and delivering them to all corners of the solar system over the last few years, and with Destiny 2 vaulting content, the list of recipients is getting smaller.

That means we could get a change this year, but expect the rewards to remain familiar.

Advertisement

We usually earn seasonal Sparrows, Ships, and Christmas-themed ornaments for armor, while recent seasonal events have added a new legendary weapon to acquire (like Festival of the Lost’s Jurassic Green).

Thanks to the arrival of transmog, any seasonal armor ornaments will be able to be applied to all of your available gear.

For more on Destiny 2, be sure to check out more of our guide content at Dexerto.

Best PvP weapons | How to unlock Thorn | Destiny 2 Promo Codes | How to unlock Hawkmoon | Destiny 2 Prime Gaming Rewards | How to unlock The Last Word | Infamy Ranks Guide | Glory Ranks Guide