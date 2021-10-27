How to unlock Hawkmoon in Destiny 2’s Season of the Lost

Hawkmoon is one of the most unique exotics in Destiny 2 and the process to unlock it has changed over the years. Here’s how to acquire the hand cannon for yourself even if you missed out on it during its debut season.

Hawkmoon is a classic Destiny weapon – debuting as a PlayStation exclusive in the first season of the original game, it has since transcended platforms and made the jump into Destiny 2 as well.

When it first arrived in the sequel, the gun was only obtainable for players who owned Season of the Hunt season pass, which means any new players who are looking to nab it for themselves will have to own the Beyond Light Deluxe Edition of the game, which gives players access to content that would have otherwise been lost to the arrival of new seasons.

If you’re looking to return to your trusty old favorite, this is what you’ll need to know to get started.

Contents

How to start “As the Crow Flies” Hawkmoon Exotic quest

In order to begin the quest, you’ll need to have completed the introductory quests to Season of the Hunt, culminating with your first Hunt with Uldren.

After you’ve done that, travel to The Tangled Shore and speak with Spider. He’ll have “As the Crow Flies” in his inventory ready for you to pick up.

The first part of the quest will have you hunting down five Paracausal feathers that are spread throughout the universe. These collectibles glow with soft golden light and give off a distinct hum when you’re nearby.

Hawkmoon Paracausal feather locations

The Tangled Shore

The first feather is at the entrance/exit to Spider’s lair and you can pick it up immediately after starting the quest.

You’ll find it sitting on top of a pod on the right-hand side of the doorway. Pick it up and then m

EDZ – The Sludge

For the second feather, quick travel to the EDZ, and make your way into The Sludge. Travel to the broken walkway that overlooks the rock with the Lost Sector painting on it.

The item sits on the metal flooring waiting to be collected. Once you’ve grabbed it, fast travel over to The Steppes in the Cosmodrome to keep going.

Cosmodrome – The Steppes

This one is very simple – instead of moving out of the area that you spawn in, do a quarter-turn to the right and climb the broken pillar in front of you.

The third feather will be waiting amongst the rubble. Once you’ve grabbed it, open up the Director again and make way to the Divalian Mists in The Dreaming City.

The Dreaming City – Divalian Mists

The fourth feather is at the big purple gate to The Blind Well. When you arrive at the first entrance you only need to look at the lefthand wall or listen for the faint familiar hum in order to find it.

Finally, prepare to make a trip to The Moon for a not-so-casual stroll through the Shrine of Oryx.

The Moon – Oryx’s Shrine

The last feather is in the Shrine of Oryx, in the room where the last Season 12 mission takes place. Head back through the rest of the shrine and hunt down the feather which sits in some dirt in the lower ring of the shrine room.

When you’ve picked it up, return to The Crow back in Spider’s Safehouse as he holds the next step in the quest for you.

Complete “Cry From Beyond” Hawkmoon quest

The Crow will direct you back to the EDZ to complete the Cry From Beyond mission in The Sludge. After that’s done, he’ll ask you to generate some Orbs of Power, as well as collect more feathers from various places. All of these steps use mission waypoints though, so they’re not hard to follow along with.

After those are done, you’ll be asked to collect a number of either Champion kills or Guardian kills. Champion kills grant 3% progress towards completion, and Guardian kills grant 0.5%, so pick whichever is more enjoyable for you and get to grinding.

If you’re after Champion kills though, Legend difficulty Lost Sectors are not a bad way to go about it and might save you some time.

Once this step is done, you’ll finally be onto the final step in the quest.

Finishing “The Crow and The Hawk” exotic weapon quest

The final step in the quest takes us back to The Sludge to start. Just like in Cry From Beyond, you’ll follow a clearly marked path on your way through an assortment of platforming and combat-related challenges.

After a quick sprint through the quest, you’ll receive Hawkmoon for yourself and be given a chance to test it out, as there is one final combat encounter to clear before the quest is over and you’re free to take your new friend out into the world.