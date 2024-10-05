All Tonics in Destiny 2 Episode Revenant Act 1

Destiny 2 Episode Revenant introduces an entirely new system called Tonics, each providing buffs intended to complement various playstyles and boost rewards from activities.

An important distinction to be aware of off the bat is that Tonics come in two flavors: Volatile and Enriching. The former provides combat buffs and boosts to Revenant’s Artifact perks, while the latter boosts rewards from defeating enemies and activity completions.

Only one Tonic of each type can be active at a time, with Volatile Tonics lasting 60 minutes per use, while the duration of Enriching Tonics is yet to be disclosed.

The full suite of Tonics your Guardian will be guzzling won’t be available until Revenant goes live, but Bungie has revealed a handful of their respective effects ahead of the update’s arrival.

Volatile Tonics

Volatile Tonics provide combat buffs and boosts to Revenant’s Artifact perks.

TONIC EFFECT (60 Minutes) BOOSTED ARTIFACT PERKS Refined Tonic of Protecting Frost While Frost Armor is active, Primary ammo Stasis weapons deal bonus damage. Wind Chill, Armor of Eramis Refined Tonic of Stasis Crystallization Shattering a Stasis crystal grants you a small amount of class ability energy. Crystalline Converter, Hail The Storm Refined Tonic of Renewing Finishers Finishers grant you a small amount of health. Debilitating Wave, Conductive Cosmic Crystal Refined Tonic of Weakening Void While Devour is active, Special ammo Void weapons deal bonus damage. Power From Pain, Concussive Reload Refined Tonic of Amplified Arc While you are Amplified, Primary ammo Arc weapons deal bonus damage. Trace Evidence, Retinal Burn Refined Tonic of Brawling Reduces incoming damage from combatants that are at point-blank range. The Thick of It, Curative Orbs Refined Tonic of Void Shrapnel Gain bonus Intellect. Void Renewal, Old God’s Rite

From the examples above, it’s clear Bungie intends to make each Tonic appeal to users of specific builds rather than conferring blanket buffs to Guardians’ power.

As only one drink can be used at a time, players will have to choose which Tonic they want to brew before heading into battle. Barring Raids and Dungeons, the 60-minute duration should prove more than long enough to not require mid-battle refreshing.

Enriching Tonics

Enriching Tonics provide buffs to rewards from defeating enemies and activity completions.

Bungie has yet to reveal any of the buffs provided by Enriching Tonics. However, judging by the tooltips present in the system’s UI, it’s safe to assume that individual Tonics that boost drop rates for specific weapon types and armor pieces will be available.

That wraps up everything we know about Tonics, but make sure to check back for the full list when Revenant goes live on October 8.

In the meantime, you can brush up on all the content coming with Destiny 2’s next Episode by checking out our dedicated hubs for Revenant and the upcoming dungeon Vesper’s Host, which brings back beloved Exotic, Ice Breaker.

