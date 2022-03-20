How to get Chromatic Fire in Destiny 2

Chromatic Fire is a powerful Exotic chest armor for Warlocks in Destiny 2. Here’s how to get it for yourself.

First introduced in the Forsaken expansion, Chromatic Fire is a great armor for players looking to exploit their subclass element.

It’s also a key component in one of the most dominant PvE builds available for Warlocks. Here, we’ll go over where you can find one, and how to utilize it to the fullest.

What is Chromatic Fire in Destiny 2?

Chromatic Fire is a chest armor available to Warlocks in Destiny 2 first featured in the Forsaken Expansion.

It features a minimum defense rating of 750, but the real highlight is the Crystalline Transistor perk. This creates elemental explosions on any enemies killed by the wearer’s precision kinetic kills.

These explosions use the same element as the user’s subclass, which we’ll go into more detail on when we talk about the powerful PvE build centered around Chromatic Fire.

Where to find Chromatic Fire in Destiny 2

The most reliable way to get the Chromatic Fire chest for yourself is to track down Xur each week and see if he has it for sale.

It’s not a super-rare item either, so it very well could turn up in other drops. However, the most reliable method of picking it up has to be Xur.

This armor usually costs around 23 Legendary Shards to purchase from Xur, if he has it in stock. If you don’t want to buy it though, it can also be found in random exotic engrams.

Chromatic Fire Destiny 2 PvE build

The main idea of this build is to maximize the damage dealt with explosions from precision weapon strikes. Of course, the Chromatic Fire is the main component you’ll need to use.

Any subclass will work, but Attunement of Flame is one of the best options, as Igniting Touch will also cause enemies to explode when they get killed.

For weapons, the Code Duello launcher and Ticcu’s Divination bow are both great choices, as they both have explosive effects, which just bumps up your damage even more.

Finally, there are a number of mods that will further optimize this build for maximum precision damage, listed below:

Elemental Charge

Elemental Ordinance

Font of Wisdom

Argent Ordnance

Wrath of Rasputin

There you have it, where to find Chromatic Fire, and how to optimize its explosive potential for use in PvE. If you’re looking for more tips on Destiny 2, check out our other guides right here.

