Destiny 2 players call for Guardian Games overhaul amid 2024 struggles

Destiny 2 players have called for an overhaul to Guardian Games, asking for the event to focus on subclasses over classes instead.

Guardian Games in Destiny 2 is supposed to be an epic battle of every class to see which is the strongest each year. Unfortunately, this is only what happens in theory, as the event has consistently struggled with balancing due to the game’s uneven player distribution among classes.

Even in 2024, Titans have taken over the event, completely decimating the others thanks to the new focused activity. In previous years Bungie has tried to make changes that would assist less popular classes from losing out, but this seemingly hasn’t been as effective as they would’ve liked.

Now players are calling for Bungie to overhaul the event completely, looking to focus on the Guardian’s subclasses instead.

Destiny 2 player requests revamp of Guardian Games

One player proposed that instead of focusing on Warlock, Titan, and Hunter, the devs focus on Solar, Void, and Arc. This could potentially help solve the imbalance between classes whilst revitalizing the event.

Stasis and Strand would not be available for this iteration of the event in order to ensure players without the DLC can still participate. Players would be able to choose which subclass they’d like to represent at the start of the event, meaning they aren’t limited to only using one throughout the event.

Bungie Titans swiftly took over Guardian Games 2024 thanks to the focused daily activity.

This potential revamp isn’t without its flaws, however, as one player theorized that Solar would become the instant favorite.

“Solar, as an element, is broken AF no matter how good, bad, fun, or boring the subclasses themselves are,” they claimed.

Solar is arguably one of the strongest light subclasses in Destiny 2, offering buff effects like Restoration and Radiant, whilst providing handy burst damage with Ignite and Scorch.

It’s unlikely the event will see any revamp or overhaul anytime soon, with major expansions Into the Light and The Final Shape being worked on currently. And given the end is in sight for the first saga in Destiny, this is no doubt a low priority among the grand scheme.

