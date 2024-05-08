Destiny 2’s free expansions are another “huge W” as Bungie’s hot streak continues

Destiny 2 has recently announced that all their past major expansions are free to play until June 3, 2024. This is yet another good decision from Bungie as their hot streak of positive updates continues.

Destiny 2‘s past expansions which include Shadowkeep, Witch Queen, and Beyond Light are all free to play from May 7, 2024, to June 3, 2024. Additionally, the Lightfall campaign is also available for free on PlayStation with a PS Plus subscription.

This will allow free-to-play players to enjoy Destiny’s campaigns and raids, while also earning unique exotics. This is a decision that propels Bungie in the right direction and continues their streak which started from Into the Light.

There are several benefits when it comes to playing through the previous expansions. The first one is catching up on the lore and making sense of The Final Shape. If you are a new player, playing the previous campaigns and raids will give you the context of everything that happens in the next expansion.

Additionally, raids like Vow of the Disciple and Root of Nightmares offer meta weapons like Cataclysm and Briar’s Contempt. These are some of the best DPS weapons you can use, and this gives you a great opportunity to farm them.

Additionally, with Beyond Light you get access to the Stasis subclass which is incredible in high-end content. Finally, exotics like Deathbringer, Collective Obligation, and Conditional Finality are some of the best that will carry you through The Final Shape.

The update has proven popular with the Destiny 2 community being extremely happy about it sharing their support on both Reddit and Twitter. Replies to the original announcement called it a “huge W,” and expressed, “They’re going ham out here,” in support of Bungie.

Ever since the release of Lightfall in 2023, Bungie suffered major community backlash. This was over various unpopular decisions including the release of a weak Lightfall campaign, Bungie developers being laid off, an increase in microtransactions, and the delay of The Final Shape.

However, since Into the Light, Bungie has started turning things around. The updates have been fantastic, The Final Shape looks promising, and overall, the community is happy. This change further propels the positive feel around Destiny 2 which is a good sign for the future.