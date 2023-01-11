Destiny 2 Raids & Dungeons: All endgame content ahead of Lightfall

Here’s every Destiny 2 raid and dungeon so far to help you get powered up for Lightfall next month.

Destiny 2 certainly caused a stir when it launched in 2017 and didn’t bring across much of what Destiny 1 had added to that point. While the Red War campaign was great (although we can’t play it anymore), the game’s lack of endgame content outside of the Leviathan raid was certainly a disappointment.

Still, in the years since (through multiple expansions), Bungie has continued to add more endgame content for high-level players. Not only has the studio added plenty of high-quality raid content, but Destiny 2 now features smaller, three-player activities called Dungeons, too.

Here’s every Destiny 2 Raid & Dungeon ahead of Lightfall’s release.

What are Raids and Dungeons in Destiny 2?

Raids are a six-player co-operative PvE (Player versus Environment) activity that sees players tackle a series of encounters, usually culminating in a final boss fight.

While Raids tend to offer some of the best Destiny 2 exotic weapons, they also offer some of Bungie’s most exciting design decisions, with a mix of puzzles, DPS checks, and platforming sections that’ll test even hardened Guardians — and that’s before you try Hard Mode.

Dungeons, on the other hand, are like mini-Raids but for three players. These were introduced with Forsaken, and once you get the mechanics of each down can make a great alternative to running the Vanguard playlist for your PvE fix.

All Destiny 2 Raids ahead of Lightfall

The following Raids are currently available in Destiny 2:

Last Wish

Bungie Last Wish is a challenging raid with great environmental design.

Power level: 1350

Requires: Forsaken Pack

Available as part of the Forsaken Pack, Last Wish has a hefty runtime but features a load of memorable encounters. Players take on corrupted Awoken, a Taken Spirekeeper, and get their first glimpse of an Ahamkara (before killing it).

One Thousand Voices, a powerful Fusion Rifle, is available as a reward, too, so it’s worth playing through even in 2023.

Garden of Salvation

Bungie Garden of Salvation is best played with a squad that knows what they’re doing.

Power level: 1350

Requires: Shadowkeep

Players hadn’t been to the Black Garden since Destiny 1’s campaign, but Garden of Salvation took them there to battle the Vex yet again.

Garden of Salvation perhaps isn’t the most well-remembered Raid, but it’s still a great time with a group of friends when it arrives in the rotation.

Deep Stone Crypt

Bungie Deep Stone Crypt’s soundtrack is reason enough to play it.

Power level: 1350

Requires: Beyond Light

Beyond Light added Stasis to Destiny 2, and it also added a challenging new Raid in Deep Stone Crypt.

Players will need to head into an orbital space station, bring it crashing back down to the surface of Europa, and then battle Taniks, The Abomination. Succeed, and you’ll get the chance to earn the Eyes of Tomorrow exotic rocket launcher.

Not only is the Raid full of exciting encounters, but the soundtrack is a certified banger, too.

Vault of Glass

Bungie Vault of Glass was the first Destiny 1 Raid.

Power level: 1350

Requires: None

Vault of Glass was the first Destiny 1 Raid, and it still holds up in Destiny 2. It’s the only way to get Vex Mythoclast, but it’s also home to iconic weapons like Fatebringer and Vision of Confluence, too.

As it did in 2014, Vault of Glass takes players to Venus to prevent the Vex from hopping across timelines, culminating in a final boss battle against Atheon.

It remains a great introduction to Raids in Destiny 2, and it’s free for all players, too.

Vow of the Disciple

Bungie Vow of the Disciple is a great raid.