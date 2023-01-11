Destiny 2 Raids & Dungeons: All endgame content ahead of Lightfall

Here’s every Destiny 2 raid and dungeon so far to help you get powered up for Lightfall next month.
Destiny 2 certainly caused a stir when it launched in 2017 and didn’t bring across much of what Destiny 1 had added to that point. While the Red War campaign was great (although we can’t play it anymore), the game’s lack of endgame content outside of the Leviathan raid was certainly a disappointment.
Still, in the years since (through multiple expansions), Bungie has continued to add more endgame content for high-level players. Not only has the studio added plenty of high-quality raid content, but Destiny 2 now features smaller, three-player activities called Dungeons, too.
Here’s every Destiny 2 Raid & Dungeon ahead of Lightfall’s release.
What are Raids and Dungeons in Destiny 2?
Raids are a six-player co-operative PvE (Player versus Environment) activity that sees players tackle a series of encounters, usually culminating in a final boss fight.
While Raids tend to offer some of the best Destiny 2 exotic weapons, they also offer some of Bungie’s most exciting design decisions, with a mix of puzzles, DPS checks, and platforming sections that’ll test even hardened Guardians — and that’s before you try Hard Mode.
Dungeons, on the other hand, are like mini-Raids but for three players. These were introduced with Forsaken, and once you get the mechanics of each down can make a great alternative to running the Vanguard playlist for your PvE fix.
All Destiny 2 Raids ahead of Lightfall
The following Raids are currently available in Destiny 2:
Last Wish
- Power level: 1350
- Requires: Forsaken Pack
Available as part of the Forsaken Pack, Last Wish has a hefty runtime but features a load of memorable encounters. Players take on corrupted Awoken, a Taken Spirekeeper, and get their first glimpse of an Ahamkara (before killing it).
One Thousand Voices, a powerful Fusion Rifle, is available as a reward, too, so it’s worth playing through even in 2023.
Garden of Salvation
- Power level: 1350
- Requires: Shadowkeep
Players hadn’t been to the Black Garden since Destiny 1’s campaign, but Garden of Salvation took them there to battle the Vex yet again.
Garden of Salvation perhaps isn’t the most well-remembered Raid, but it’s still a great time with a group of friends when it arrives in the rotation.
Deep Stone Crypt
- Power level: 1350
- Requires: Beyond Light
Beyond Light added Stasis to Destiny 2, and it also added a challenging new Raid in Deep Stone Crypt.
Players will need to head into an orbital space station, bring it crashing back down to the surface of Europa, and then battle Taniks, The Abomination. Succeed, and you’ll get the chance to earn the Eyes of Tomorrow exotic rocket launcher.
Not only is the Raid full of exciting encounters, but the soundtrack is a certified banger, too.
Vault of Glass
- Power level: 1350
- Requires: None
Vault of Glass was the first Destiny 1 Raid, and it still holds up in Destiny 2. It’s the only way to get Vex Mythoclast, but it’s also home to iconic weapons like Fatebringer and Vision of Confluence, too.
As it did in 2014, Vault of Glass takes players to Venus to prevent the Vex from hopping across timelines, culminating in a final boss battle against Atheon.
It remains a great introduction to Raids in Destiny 2, and it’s free for all players, too.
Vow of the Disciple
- Power level: 1520
- Requires: The Witch Queen
The Witch Queen expansion added the Vow of the Disciple raid, which takes place on Savathun’s Throne World and sees players explore the inside of a huge pyramid ship.
It’s a great raid, with a memorable boss encounter against Rhulk, a Disciple of the Witness that’s clearly never skipped leg day.
King’s Fall
Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder saw the revival of one of Destiny 1’s best raids, King’s Fall. In it, players travel to Oryx’s Dreadnaught, a location we hadn’t seen in D2 until that point, and battle the Taken King himself.
Between Golgoroth, the Warpriest, and Oryx, there are plenty of fun encounters, and King’s Fall is free for all players.
With the addition of King’s Fall, there are only two raids from Destiny 1 that haven’t made the jump to Destiny 2 — Crota’s End, and Wrath of the Machine.
All Destiny 2 Dungeons ahead of Lightfall
Here are all of the Destiny 2 Dungeons available as of 2023.
The Shattered Throne
Destiny 2’s first Dungeon offers a trip to the Ascendant Realm to battle Savathun’s daughter. It’s not the toughest activity, but that does make it ideal for Dungeon newcomers, and the addition of the Wish-Ender exotic quest certainly adds to its longevity.
Pit of Heresy
Another addition for Shadowkeep players, Pit of Heresy takes place on the Moon and pits players against Zulmak, Instrument of Torment.
The Dungeon is important for the Xenophage quest, but it’s fun in its own right, too, with Crota’s daughters making an appearance.
Prophecy
Prophecy is one of Destiny 2’s most memorable Dungeons thanks to its unique art style. It’s found in the IX Realms, and features a recurring “Light vs Dark” mechanic where players need to be mindful of their location to generate different types of motes.
It also has a Sparrow section set on a fabric-like pathway where the slightest wrong move can spell doom.
Grasp of Avarice
A treasure-filled dive into the first game’s infamous Loot Cave, Grasp of Avarice tells a story of Guardians corrupted by greed. Full of booby traps, exploding engrams, and a Sparrow section that has you racing against time, it’s one of the best Dungeons so far.
It doesn’t hurt that completing Grasp of Avarice is part of the Gjallarhorn quest, meaning finishing it will get you closer to the franchise’s iconic rocket launcher.
Duality
Destiny 2’s Duality Dungeon is a clever one, with players infiltrating Emperor Calus’ consciousness, Inception-style. Inside, you’ll find that Calus is split between Light and Darkness, meaning you’ll navigate through two separate realms in the same space.
The final encounter against Caiatl’s Nightmare can be a little maddening on higher difficulties, but with weapons like the exotic Heartshadow sword up for grabs, it’s worth persevering.
Spire of the Watcher
The last endgame content drop before Destiny 2 Lightfall, Spire of the Watcher features battles against the Vex, and the chance to earn Wild West-themed gear. Yes, really.
Vaulted Destiny 2 Raids
All vaulted Raids:
|Raid Name
|Expansion
|Leviathan
|Destiny 2 Base Game
|Eater of Worlds (Raid Lair)
|Curse of Osiris
|Spire of Stars (Raid Lair)
|Warmind
|Scourge of the Past
|Forsaken (Season of the Forge)
|Crown of Sorrow
|Forsaken (Season of Opulence)
For more tips and guides covering all things Destiny, check out more of our guide content at Dexerto.
