Destiny 2 Gjallarhorn guide: How to get it, catalyst location & ornaments

Destiny 2‘s most infamous weapon, Gjallarhorn, is back, thanks to the Bungie 30th Anniversary pack – so here’s how to get it along with the ornaments and catalysts.

Destiny 2 has been steadily adding weapons and gear from the first game since it launched, and we’ve seen the likes of Vex Mythoclast, Bad Juju, and plenty more already make the jump.

One big absentee, from Destiny 2 though, has been Gjallarhorn – becoming a staple of any Guardian’s raid loadout in the first game, with its devastating Wolfpack Rounds perk, meaning it deals huge damage to bosses.

The gun became practically a prerequisite for players first jumping into Vault of Glass, but the Bungie 30th Anniversary pack has finally bought it back. Here’s how to get it.

How to get Gjallarhorn in Destiny 2

First thing’s first – you’ll need to buy either the Witch Queen Deluxe Editon and 30th Anniversary Pack bundle, or the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack on its own, to get access to the Gjallarhorn quest.

What’s cool this time around is that Gjallarhorn will pass on its Wolfpack rounds to other players in your Fireteam if they’re using rocket launchers.

To grab Gjallarhorn, you’ll need to speak to Shaw Han in the Cosmodrome when loading into the game. He’ll then give you the “And Out Fly the Wolves” quest, before sending you to the Grasp of Avarice dungeon to collect your bounty.

Gjallarhorn catalyst in Destiny 2

When it comes to snagging the catalyst to make Gjallarhorn even more powerful, we’re still looking for how to obtain it.

An older version of Bungie’s 30th Anniversary website said the following, suggesting it could be a drop from the Grasp of Avarice.

“Complete a quest to unlock the classic Exotic Rocket Launcher and use it to plunder the new Dungeon. Then charge the catalyst and face the power that has made this iconic weapon stand the test of time.”

We’ll update this page when we know for sure.

Gjallarhorn Destiny 2 ornaments

Not only is Gjally back, but its Destiny 2 version gets a new ornament, too.

This ornament definitely looks like it’d fit right into Halo, intentionally modeled after that franchise’s SPANKR rocket launcher – and it’s called the GJNKR.

You can pick it up for 700 Silver in the Eververse Store.

