How to unlock Vex Mythoclast exotic rifle in Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer guide - Dexerto

The Vex Mythoclast, one of the most powerful Exotic weapons in Destiny history, is finally back in Destiny 2 with Season of the Splicer. Here’s how you can unlock the rare Fusion Rifle.

Throughout Destiny’s first year, there was one weapon that reigned supreme over all else. A weapon so rare that every Guardian was trying to track it down. An infamous weapon known as the Vex Mythoclast.

This Exotic Fusion Rifle was an absolute monster across both PVE and PVP. In just one or two rapid bursts, targets would be obliterated without time to react. Multiple nerfs and balance adjustments were required to scale the Mythoclast back, but its original power is still a terrifying thought to veteran players.

Advertisement

Years have now passed and with the return of the Vault of Glass raid, Bungie confirmed the iconic weapon would be making a comeback as well. Here’s everything there is to know about the Vex Mythoclast in Destiny 2.

Vex Mythoclast weapon stats in Destiny 2

With the return of the Mythoclast, everyone is curious as to how it will be balanced. Will we see it dominate the entire season or will it be more in line with other Fusion Rifles?

Thanks to early data from light.gg, we have a good idea of where it falls. Below is a look at the base stats for the Vex Mythoclast in Destiny 2.

Advertisement

Base Weapon Stats Impact 33 Range 41 Stability 19 Handling 55 Reload Speed 64 Rounds Per Minute 360 Magazine 25

While these are just the base stats, perks buff just about every aspect of the weapon. Arrowhead Brake adds +10 Handling and +30 Recoil control. Hand-Laid Stock add +10 Stability and Volatile Battery adds a whopping 40 rounds to the magazine, rounding to a total of 65 shots in each clip.

How has the Vex Mythoclast changed in Destiny 2?

While the weapon has returned in its original form, there’s one major change that could impact the Mythoclast. This Fusion Rifle still fires a single bolt with each trigger pull, making it a unique outlier for the category. However, a new perk has been added to the mix.

Temporal Unlimiter now adds stacks of Overcharge to the gun upon killing enemies. When the Mythoclast is Overcharged, you can swap modes. Toggling the new alt-fire lets you hold the trigger to charge more powerful linear fusion shots.

Advertisement

How to unlock the Vex Mythoclast in Destiny 2

Back when Destiny first launched, the Vex Mythoclast was undoubtedly the hardest weapon to acquire. While the Gjallarhorn was just an exceptionally rare drop, the Mythoclast was an exceptionally rare and difficult drop.

The only way to find the Exotic Fusion Rifle was by beating Atheon on Hard Mode in Vault of Glass. As the final boss of Destiny’s first Raid, this was no easy task. Even upon beating the giant foe, it still wasn’t a guaranteed drop, meaning you’d have to try and try again until you got lucky.

While nothing is confirmed for its return in Destiny 2, the Mythoclast is expected to follow suit. Unique Challenge Mode modifiers are on the way for Vault of Glass in 2021, and they could be the key to unlocking the classic weapon.

Advertisement

Read More: Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer Battle Pass

We’ll keep you updated here as Guardians bust through the vault’s doors once again on May 22.