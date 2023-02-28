Destiny 2 Lightfall Dungeon Key confirms new endgame activities launching in Season 21 & 23

Bungie has confirmed that the paid Dungeon Key will be returning to Destiny 2 in its Lightfall expansion, with the high-end activities to return in Season 21 and Season 23.

Lightfall is so closely coming on the horizon, and Destiny 2 players cannot contain the hype surrounding the newest expansion. Bungie has been drip-feeding players information slowly about the newest addition coming to the game. We’ve been gradually receiving details on the location, enemies, and new darkness subclass to drop in Lightfall.

Bungie has also recently revealed on their website for Lightfall that the Dungeon key will be returning to the game. The Dungeon Key is a paid pass that allows players to enter various dungeons Bungie releases throughout a given year.

The Dungeon Key was originally released with Season of the Haunted for the Witch Queen expansion in 2022. This pass allowed players to gain access to both Duality and Spire of the Watcher, dungeons released in Seasons 17 and 19 respectively. Costing 2000 silver (roughly $20 USD), many players were initially torn over needing to spend on the Dungeon Key when they had already purchased the season passes.

Bungie Destiny 2’s newest dungeon could take place on the Neptune location Neomuna.

Bungie has now confirmed that the Dungeon Key for Lightfall will contain two dungeons as well, similar to the Witch Queen’s. These dungeons will release in Season 21 and Season 23. Season 21 is titled Season of the Deep and will follow on after Lightfall’s season.

The Dungeon Key will be purchasable upon Lightfall’s release, though it won’t come into effect until the dungeon actually releases in Season of the Deep. However, players who have purchased the Lightfall Annual Pass will also receive the Lightfall Dungeon Key on release, entitling them to both dungeons down the line.

If you plan on playing Destiny 2 for the entirety of the year, including the dungeons and the seasons, it’s of better value to you to purchase the Annual Pass. However, players who aren’t quite sure about the Annual Pass will need to pay the 2,000 silver if they’d like to partake in any of the new dungeons Destiny 2 is releasing.