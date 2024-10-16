Destiny 2’s first-ever Stasis Rocket Sidearm will be broken beyond belief

Destiny 2’s second Episode, Revenant, heralds the arrival of a fourth Sidearm belonging to the most powerful weapon archetype, and it’s guaranteed to be the best one yet.

Currently unobtainable, Tinasha’s Mastery will be unlocked when pinnacle PvP activity Iron Banner returns on November 19, giving Guardians two weeks to farm out their desired roll of the Rocket Sidearm before Lord Saladin departs the Tower once more.

Why is this modest little pistol something you’ll want to invest time in farming? Perfectly complimenting Revenant’s focus on bringing up the power level of Destiny 2’s original Darkness subclass, Tinasha’s Mastery is the first Stasis-element Rocket-Assisted Frame to debut and will benefit from several seasonal artifact perks, including One With Frost and Brain Freeze.

Indebted Kindness, The Call, and Aberrant Action – Arc, Strand, and Solar respectively – have all proven to be build-defining rocket pistols for their respective subclasses and Prismatic. Here are all the possible perks Tinasha’s Mastery will have the chance of dropping with:

Perk Column 1 Perk Column 2 Air Trigger, Offhand Strike, Deconstruct, Enlightened Action, Impulse Amplifier, Loose Change, Reverberation Adagio, Bait and Switch, Chill Clip, Desperate Measures, Frenzy, One for All, Surrounded

Tinasha’s Mastery god roll

Stasis Rocket Sidearm Tinasha’s Mastery will be available when Iron Banner returns in Revenant Act 2.

A certain degree of personal preference will dictate particular pairings here, but generally speaking, the absolute best combinations will be Chill Clip together with Air Trigger or Impulse Amplifier.

Chill Clip, despite being nerfed in Season of the Witch, remains one of the strongest Stasis-exclusive perks, causing AoE explosions that inflict slow with the top half of the magazine. As you’ll be reloading frequently to proc Chill Clip, the latter two perks will be paramount to maintaining that buff.

Impulse Amplifier provides +20 to reload speed as well as increasing projectile velocity – incredible for rocket sidearms’ slower-moving projectiles – while Air Trigger grants +30 to the same stat, but only while airborne. Likewise, its secondary buff grants +30 to ammo reserves which, again, is a huge boon for a Special weapon you’ll be using as a primary.

As with all Iron Banner weapons, Tinasha’s Mastery won’t be craftable, so you’ll be at the mercy of RNG while hunting for either roll. For more information about the limited-time PvP activity’s return and rewards, check out our hub.

