Destiny 2: How to get Hazardous Propulsion Exotic

The conclusion of Destiny 2’s seven-year-long Light and Darkness saga is finally upon us and there is a lot for players to jump into. As with any new expansion, The Final Shape is introducing a lot of new Exotics, and one of the most exciting is the Hazardous Propulsion Titan Chest armor.

Buildcrafting in The Final Shape is an entirely different proposition, with the Prismatic subclass and Exotic class item opening the door for new levels of depth and synergies. A big part of that is going to be picking the right Exotic armor item to complement your designs, and Hazardous Propulsion looks like a solid PvE option for Titans.

Hazardous Propulsion comes with the Danger Close perk, which has the potential to output huge burst damage. Essentially, this causes precision hits or kills with any weapon to have a chance of loading Kinetic Exodus rockets into the chest armor.

Any stored rockets are then fired when the Titan uses their class ability. Not only do these rockets do significant damage in their own right, they also buff Rocket Launcher damage for a short time. In add heavy boss fights with a meta launcher like Apex Predator or the ever-popular Gjallarhorn, Hazardous Propulsion could quickly become an A-Tier item.

With all of that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about getting the Exotic for yourself.

Where to get the Hazardous Propulsion Exotic in Destiny 2

The Hazardous Propulsion Titan Chest Exotic is only available via decryption with Master Rahool in The Final Shape. Rahool is serving as a new reputation vendor in the expansion, and players will be able to get most of the new class-specific armor items from him.

Focused decoding is available as well, so you can fill in gaps in your collection. To unlock access to this, players need to advance through every reputation level and reset. This grants access to specific items from Rahool’s loot table.

It’s also important to note that Master and Legend Lost Sectors will not reward Hazardous Propulsion or any of the other class-specific armor Exotics.

