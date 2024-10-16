Destiny 2 Revenant’s seasonal Hand Cannon is god-tier for Stasis builds

Fans of Destiny 2’s frosty subclass can get their hands on one of the strongest-ever Stasis primaries in Episode Revenant.

Exuviae, like all the seasonal weapons introduced in Revenant Act 1, can drop from Onslaught Salvation. However, unlike Echoes, there’s no Weapon Pattern for this 120 RPM Hand Cannon, so if you’re banking on getting the definitive god roll, crafting won’t be an option.

As for the perks you’ll want to be on the lookout for and why Exuviae is worth the grind, see below for a detailed breakdown.

Best Exuviae roll for PvE

Exuviae’s ability to roll Rimestealer and Headstone makes it an S-tier primary.

The best perks for Exuviae in PvE are:

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Magazine: Accurized Rounds

Accurized Rounds Perk 1: Rimestealer

Rimestealer Perk 2: Headstone

Headstone Mod: Backup Mag

Backup Mag Masterwork: Reload Speed

Meta Analysis

Off the rip, it’s worth pointing out that while Accurized Rounds and Arrowhead Brake are great to have due to the boosts to Handling and Range they provide, they’re not essential. What matters most is the combination of Rimestealer and Headstone due to their incredible synergy.

The core gameplay loop here begins with Headstone, which conjures a Stasis crystal whenever an enemy is defeated with precision damage. Upon shattering any crystal, including those generated by Headstone, Rimestealer will grant Exuviae’s user Frost Armor. Each stack of the buff provides 4.5% damage resistance, up to a whopping 22.5% with a maximum of five stacks.

The fun doesn’t end there, though. Thanks to Revenant’s Stasis-centric seasonal Artifact, Guardians can squeeze even more benefit out of the combo. Column 2’s One With Frost grants increased reload speed and stability to all Stasis weapons while Frost Armor is active.

Pair that with Hail the Storm, which causes shattered Stasis crystals to release shards of slowing ice, and you’re essentially a crowd-control machine with just one weapon. Hail the Storm can be boosted even further with Tonics, too, making shattered crystals do additional damage on top.

If Hand Cannons aren’t your jam, there are plenty of other options to explore. With the return of Iron Banner in November, Tinasha’s Mastery is an alternative worth exploring, as are a handful of previously overlooked Exotics.