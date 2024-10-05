Destiny 2 Vesper’s Host dungeon: release date, Contest Mode, rewards, more

Destiny 2’s next major content update, Episode Revenant, arrives on October 8, bringing a refreshed sandbox, new seasonal activities, loot to earn, and a story centered around Scorn big bad, Fikrul.

While there won’t be a Raid accompanying Revenant, a new dungeon, Vesper’s Host, will give Guardians looking for an endgame challenge plenty of reason to reach the new pinnacle Power cap of 2010. Here’s everything you need to know about the dungeon.

Vesper’s Host has a confirmed release date of October 11, 2024, three days after Revenant’s launch. As with previous dungeon release Warlord’s Ruin, players can expect the gates to Vesper’s Host to open with daily reset at 6 pm BST and 1 pm EST.

Bungie Vesper’s Host releases on October 11.

Contest Mode & World First race

Like Contest Mode for Raids, the modifier will be enabled for 48 hours after the initial release of Vesper’s Host. Normal Mode will be available as soon as three Fireteams have cleared Contest Mode. A Power Level of 1985 is suggested to be at the cap for every encounter.

Per Bungie’s outline of what Guardians can expect from Destiny 2’s first Dungeon Contest Mode, here are the most important specifics.

Enemies are more aggressive

Encounters use resurrection tokens

Certain encounters will feature enrage mechanics

Character Power provides no advantage above the recommended level of 1985.

Completion of Vesper’s Host on Contest Mode will unlock a special Emblem and a guaranteed drop of the dungeon’s exclusive Exotic. For more information on the world’s first race, including how to earn Twitch drops for watching your favorite streamers attempt the challenge, see our breakdown.

Vesper’s Host Exotic

A beloved Sniper Rifle from the original Destiny, Ice Breaker, will finally debut in Destiny 2 with Vesper’s Host as its dedicated Exotic drop. It’s not currently known if the Exotic will retain the unique perks attached to its original iteration but we’ll update this as soon as it goes live.

Ice Breaker proved problematic in the original Destiny due to its No Backpack perk. The intrinsic allowed the weapon to automatically generate ammo over time instead of needing to reload, essentially granting infinite ammo.

Its second unique perk, Ice Breaker, causes enemies to spontaneously combust upon death. As Ice Breaker has been changed from Solar to Stasis element in Destiny 2, this effect will likely be changed wholesale.

Bungie Ice Breaker’s element has been changed from Solar to Stasis for Destiny 2.

Legendary weapons & armor

Outside of the Exotic, Bungie has yet to reveal the weapons and armor obtainable from Vesper’s Host. This guide will be updated to reflect all of the new additions when they become known.

Many players have theorized that, due to Ice Breaker being a nostalgic throwback to the original Destiny, other loot will constitute reprised gear. Bungie has not indicated that this is the case.

That’s everything we know so far about Vesper’s Host. For an overview of all the content coming with Episode Revenant, check out our dedicated hub.