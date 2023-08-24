Destiny 2 Dead Man’s Tale: How to get, craftable God Roll, Catalyst, Presage

Everyone’s favorite lever action cowboy rifle is now craftable but you can’t just take your old DMT and throw on perks. To help you get the best Dead Man’s Tale possible we’ve put together this guide on its craftable god roll, catalyst, and how to get it in Destiny 2.

In Season of the Witch, Bungie introduced the Exotic Mission Rotator. This weekly activity sees old missions make a comeback with each rewarding a new craftable version of an Exotic weapon.

The first of these is Presage, an Exotic quest released in Season 13 that unlocks Dead Man’s Tale. However, this time around the Dead Man’s Tale is craftable and can be customized with a range of new perks and even an enhanced catalyst.

Here’s everything you need to know about Dead Man’s Tale including its PvE & PvP God Rolls, catalyst, and how to get it in Destiny 2.

Contents

How to get craftable Dead Man’s Tale in Destiny 2

To acquire the craftable variant of the Dead Man’s Tale you need to complete one run of Presage on Normal difficulty. This Exotic quest can be accessed through the Legends section of the Destinations tab when it’s the featured weekly mission.

After finishing Presage for the first time, you will be given a Red Border variant of Dead Man’s Tale. Extract the pattern from it through the Weapon Mods interface and it will be available as a craftable weapon at The Enclave in Savathun’s Throne World.

Bungie Dead Man’s Tale can be quickly leveled up using methods like Shuro Chi.

How to get Dead Man’s Tale catalyst in 2023

To obtain the Dead Man’s Tale catalyst you need to complete one run of Presage on Legend difficulty. Legend difficulty is set at 1830 Power, has Equipment Locked, and is time restricted with players only having 30 minutes to clear the quest.

Once the catalyst is obtained as a drop, you can apply it to Dead Man’s Tale by adding Dark-Forged Trigger as a perk at The Enclave in Savathun’s Throne World. Those who have already obtained the catalyst prior to the Exotic Mission Rotator’s release will already have access to it.

How to get Cranial Spike upgrades for Dead Man’s Tale

The Cranial Spike II, III, and IV upgrades can all be acquired by completing runs of Presage on any difficulty after obtaining the pattern for Dead Man’s Tale.

Completions on Normal difficulty will award one extra tier while completions on Legend difficulty will award two extra tiers. These upgrades are not time-gated and can be earned in one session.

Bungie Cranial Spike IV further enhances the effects of the Dead Man Tale’s catalyst.

What is the Dead Man’s Tale God Roll for PvE & PvP?

With it now being craftable Destiny 2 players are free to create their Dead Man’s Tale God Roll of choice without having to rely on Xur selling it.

Our recommended Dead Man’s Tale PvE God Roll is:

Intrinsic : Cranial Spike IV

: Cranial Spike IV Barrel : Corkscrew Rifling

: Corkscrew Rifling Basic Trait : Compulsive Reloader

: Compulsive Reloader Catalyst : Dark Forged Trigger

: Dark Forged Trigger Stock: Fitted Stock

Our recommended Dead Man’s Tale PvP God Roll is:

Intrinsic : Cranial Spike IV

: Cranial Spike IV Barrel : Corkscrew Rifling

: Corkscrew Rifling Basic Trait : Vorpal Weapon

: Vorpal Weapon Catalyst : Dark Forged Trigger

: Dark Forged Trigger Stock: Fitted Stock

That’s everything you need to know about the new craftable variant of Dead Man’s Tale in Destiny 2. For more info consider checking out some of our other guides:

