Bungie makes Destiny 2 expansions free for everyone in lead-up to The Final Shape

Liam Ho
destiny-2-stasis-powers-trailer-beyond-lightActivision

Destiny 2 devs at Bungie have made several of the game’s expansions free for everyone for a limited time in the lead-up to The Final Shape.

Bungie has announced that several of Destiny 2’s major expansions are now available for everyone to play for a limited time. The free access lasts until the Final Shape arrives on June 4, granting players about a month to play through Shadowkeep, The Witch Queen, and Beyond Light.

It’s worth noting that while all players will have access to these expansions, they aren’t yours to keep forever, and will not be available after The Final Shape launches. Though any exotics and gear you acquire during this period will remain yours, so running through and picking any up is worth your while.

PlayStation Plus owners will also gain access to the recent Lightfall expansion as well, which grants you access to Strand and the campaign.

New Guardians or those catching up on missed content will have until June 3, 2024, to run through and experience any of the content they might’ve missed out on. This includes the raids like Vow of the Disciple, Deep Stone Crypt, and more.

Additionally, players will also be able to experience any of the seasonal content released during these expansions. This lets Guardians catch up on any of the key story moments they might’ve missed if they weren’t playing during this time.

Now is the perfect time to hop in and catch up on any of the stories of Destiny 2, especially with the game drawing to its monumental conclusion within The Final Shape.

