Destiny 2 Season 22: Release date, leaked raid, power cap, more

With Season of the Deep almost over Destiny 2 players are now looking ahead to next season. Season 22 promises to introduce plenty to the looter shooter, and here’s everything we know about it including its release date, what raid is coming, and the expected power cap.

Destiny 2 Season 22 is the next season coming to Bungie’s popular MMO. It will continue on where Season of the Deep left off building on the ongoing story while adding various new gameplay content for Guardians to farm.

This upcoming season will bring back content that is beloved by fans as well as introducing new content never seen before. That includes a classic raid from the original game, the Exotic Mission Rotator, and even a brand-new gun archetype.

Some information hasn’t been revealed yet but here’s everything that we currently know about Season 22 of Destiny 2.

Contents

The release date for Destiny 2 Season 22 is August 22, 2023. Although this date hasn’t been officially announced it is almost certain as that’s when Season of the Deep ends.

New Destiny 2 seasons always begin on the same day the previous season ends and Bungie has given us no reason to assume that Season 22 will be any different.

What new content is being added in Destiny 2 Season 22?

The following features and reworks have been confirmed to be coming in Destiny 2 Season 22:

New seasonal weapons & Activity

New Season Pass

A classic raid reborn

Exotic Mission Rotator

Economy & Rewards update

New Hand Cannon archetype

The story continues

The new Exotic Mission Rotator will see historic Exotic Quests made playable. This will give players the chance to experience vaulted content and acquire more Exotic weapons. So far Presage (Dead Man’s Tale), Vox Obscura (Dead Messenger), and Operation: Seraph Shield (Revision Zero) have all been confirmed.

Destiny 2’s Economy & Rewards update will see the cap increased for Ascendant Shards, Alloys, and Prisms with players no longer having to rely on the Postmaster to store them. Also, players will be able to focus new ritual weapons introduced in Season 22 instead of only receiving them as playlist drops.

A new Hand Cannon archetype is on its way too. Starting with the reissued and reworked Warden’s Law, this new archetype will be made up of 600 RPM two-round burst fire Hand Cannons. Players will be able to farm Warden’s Law by completing Nightfalls or focusing it at Commander Zavala.

We also know that the ongoing Light and Darkness Saga will continue in Season 22. Specifics on what we can expect are sparse but Bungie has confirmed that the Veil will be elaborated on and that the lore surrounding it will be more accessible this time around.

Bungie The Exotic Mission Rotator will see Dead Man’s Tale’s Exotic quest return, The Presage.

Destiny 2 Season 22 leak: What raid is coming back?

The upcoming season of Destiny 2 will be bringing back a classic raid, and if leaks are to be believed that raid will be Crota’s End.

Crota’s End was first released on December 9, 2014, in the original Destiny. If Crota’s End does make a return then Destiny 2 players will have access to three of the original game’s raids alongside Vault of Glass and King’s Fall.

Destiny 2 Season 22: All confirmed new weapons

So far nine weapons have been confirmed to be either added or reissued in Season 22. We do not currently know what any of the new Exotics will be or what craftable seasonal weapons will be added.

These are all of the weapons confirmed to be coming in Destiny 2 Season 22:

Crucible Unending Tempest – Stasis Submachine Gun

Strikes Luna Regolith III – Solar Sniper Rifle

Gambit Qua Xaphan V – Void Machine Gun

Nightfall Warden’s Law – Kinetic Hand Cannon Pre Astyanax IV – Solar Precision Bow

Iron Banner The Guiding Sight – Strand Scout Rifle Point of the Stag – Arc Bow

Trials of Osiris Igneous Hammer – Solar Hand Cannon Cataphract GL3 – Strand Heavy Grenade Launcher



Bungie Warden’s Law returns to Destiny 2 as the first gun in a new Hand Cannon archetype.

What will the power cap be in Destiny 2 Season 22?

The power cap is not expected to increase in Destiny 2 Season 22. This means that the Soft Cap will be 1750, the Powerful Cap will be 1800, and the Pinnacle Cap will be 1810.

Bungie hasn’t confirmed as such but Destiny seems to be moving away from the traditional progression model of chasing Powerful and Pinnacle drops. This was seen in Season of the Deep where the power cap did not change from Season of Defiance.

That’s everything that we currently know about Destiny 2 Season 22. As we get closer to its release and more information is revealed by Bungie we’ll update this page.