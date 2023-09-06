Destiny 2 Revision Zero: How to get, craftable God Roll, Catalyst, Operation Seraph’s Shield

Revision Zero returns after its Exotic quest was vaulted at the end of Season 19 giving players another chance to get this Pulse Rifle. This is our in-depth breakdown of Revision Zero, including its craftable god roll, catalyst, and how to get it in Destiny 2.

In Season of the Witch, Bungie introduced the Exotic Mission Rotator. This weekly activity sees old missions make a comeback with each rewarding a craftable or enhanced version of a past Exotic weapon.

Article continues after ad

The third of these is Operation Seraph’s Shield, an Exotic quest released in Season 19 that unlocks Revision Zero. As before, Revision Zero is a craftable Exotic with some of the most in-depth customization of any gun in Destiny.

Article continues after ad

Here’s everything you need to know about Revision Zero including its PvE & PvP God Rolls, catalyst, and how to get it in Destiny 2.

Contents

Bungie Overview of a PvE configuration for Revision Zero: Stats, Perks, and Intrinsic Trait.

How to get craftable Revision Zero in Destiny 2

To acquire the craftable variant of the Revision Zero you need to complete one run of Operation Seraph’s Shield on Normal difficulty. This Exotic quest can be accessed through the Legends section of the Destinations tab when it’s the featured weekly mission.

Article continues after ad

After finishing Operation Seraph’s Shield for the first time, you will be given a Red Border variant of Revision Zero. Extract the pattern from it through the Weapon Mods interface and it will be available as a craftable weapon at The Enclave in Savathun’s Throne World.

Article continues after ad

How to get Revision Zero catalyst in 2023

To obtain all of the Revision Zero’s Catalysts you need to complete multiple runs of Operation Seraph’s Shield on Legend difficulty. Legend difficulty is set at 1830 Power, has Equipment Locked, but is not time restricted – unlike the other missions in the Exotic Mission Rotator.

Article continues after ad

The catalysts available on Revision Zero are Frenzy, Pressurized (Under Pressure), Outlaw, and 4-Timer (Fourth Time’s the Charm). Those who have already obtained the Catalysts prior to the Exotic Mission Rotator’s release will already have access to them.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Bungie Land Precision Shots to collect Targeting Data, and then use that data to enable Revision Zero’s powerful scope.

How to get Hunter’s Trace upgrades for Revision Zero

The Hunter’s Trace II, III, and IV upgrades can all be acquired by completing runs of Operation Seraph’s Shield on any difficulty after obtaining the pattern for Revision Zero.

Article continues after ad

After acquiring the catalyst, it will require two completions of Operation Seraph’s Shield to acquire the remaining upgrades with each completion rewarding one extra tier up. The tier upgrades are not time-gated and can be earned in one go.

Article continues after ad

What is the Revision Zero God Roll for PvE & PvP?

Revision Zero is once again craftable letting Destiny 2 players create their very own God Roll. This time around it has an enhanced Intrinsic trait bumping all of its stats and magazine size making this the best version of the Exotic Pulse Rifle ever released.

Our recommended Revision Zero PvE God Roll is:

Intrinsic: Hunter’s Trace IV

Hunter’s Trace IV Barrel: Smallbore

Smallbore Magazine: Ricochet Rounds

Ricochet Rounds Basic Trait: Vorpal Weapon

Vorpal Weapon Catalyst: Frenzy Refit/4-Timer Refit

Frenzy Refit/4-Timer Refit Stock: Fitted Stock

Our recommended Revision Zero PvP God Roll is:

Article continues after ad

Intrinsic: Hunter’s Trace IV

Hunter’s Trace IV Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Magazine: Ricochet Rounds

Ricochet Rounds Basic Trait: Eye of the Storm/Perpetual Motion/Elemental Capacitor (Arc/Solar)

Eye of the Storm/Perpetual Motion/Elemental Capacitor (Arc/Solar) Catalyst: Pressurized Refit

Pressurized Refit Stock: Short-Action Stock

That’s everything you need to know about Revision Zero in Destiny 2. For more info consider checking out some of our other guides:

Article continues after ad

Deepsight Harmonizers: How to farm, use, and what weapons to convert | Exotic Mission Rotator: What it is, how to access, schedule, loot table | Best Exotic weapons | Best PvP Weapons | Best PvE Weapons | Destiny 2 Season of the Witch: Release date, raid, power cap, & more | Best Titan Builds | Best Warlock Builds | Best Arc 3.0 Builds | Best Solar 3.0 Builds | Best Void 3.0 Builds | Best Stasis Builds