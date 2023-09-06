Destiny 2 Revision Zero: How to get, craftable God Roll, Catalyst, Operation Seraph’s Shield
Revision Zero returns after its Exotic quest was vaulted at the end of Season 19 giving players another chance to get this Pulse Rifle. This is our in-depth breakdown of Revision Zero, including its craftable god roll, catalyst, and how to get it in Destiny 2.
In Season of the Witch, Bungie introduced the Exotic Mission Rotator. This weekly activity sees old missions make a comeback with each rewarding a craftable or enhanced version of a past Exotic weapon.
The third of these is Operation Seraph’s Shield, an Exotic quest released in Season 19 that unlocks Revision Zero. As before, Revision Zero is a craftable Exotic with some of the most in-depth customization of any gun in Destiny.
Here’s everything you need to know about Revision Zero including its PvE & PvP God Rolls, catalyst, and how to get it in Destiny 2.
Contents
- How to get craftable Revision Zero
- How to get Revision Zero catalyst
- How to get Hunter’s Trace upgrades
- Revision Zero PvE & PvP God Roll
How to get craftable Revision Zero in Destiny 2
To acquire the craftable variant of the Revision Zero you need to complete one run of Operation Seraph’s Shield on Normal difficulty. This Exotic quest can be accessed through the Legends section of the Destinations tab when it’s the featured weekly mission.
After finishing Operation Seraph’s Shield for the first time, you will be given a Red Border variant of Revision Zero. Extract the pattern from it through the Weapon Mods interface and it will be available as a craftable weapon at The Enclave in Savathun’s Throne World.
How to get Revision Zero catalyst in 2023
To obtain all of the Revision Zero’s Catalysts you need to complete multiple runs of Operation Seraph’s Shield on Legend difficulty. Legend difficulty is set at 1830 Power, has Equipment Locked, but is not time restricted – unlike the other missions in the Exotic Mission Rotator.
The catalysts available on Revision Zero are Frenzy, Pressurized (Under Pressure), Outlaw, and 4-Timer (Fourth Time’s the Charm). Those who have already obtained the Catalysts prior to the Exotic Mission Rotator’s release will already have access to them.
How to get Hunter’s Trace upgrades for Revision Zero
The Hunter’s Trace II, III, and IV upgrades can all be acquired by completing runs of Operation Seraph’s Shield on any difficulty after obtaining the pattern for Revision Zero.
After acquiring the catalyst, it will require two completions of Operation Seraph’s Shield to acquire the remaining upgrades with each completion rewarding one extra tier up. The tier upgrades are not time-gated and can be earned in one go.
What is the Revision Zero God Roll for PvE & PvP?
Revision Zero is once again craftable letting Destiny 2 players create their very own God Roll. This time around it has an enhanced Intrinsic trait bumping all of its stats and magazine size making this the best version of the Exotic Pulse Rifle ever released.
Our recommended Revision Zero PvE God Roll is:
- Intrinsic: Hunter’s Trace IV
- Barrel: Smallbore
- Magazine: Ricochet Rounds
- Basic Trait: Vorpal Weapon
- Catalyst: Frenzy Refit/4-Timer Refit
- Stock: Fitted Stock
Our recommended Revision Zero PvP God Roll is:
- Intrinsic: Hunter’s Trace IV
- Barrel: Arrowhead Brake
- Magazine: Ricochet Rounds
- Basic Trait: Eye of the Storm/Perpetual Motion/Elemental Capacitor (Arc/Solar)
- Catalyst: Pressurized Refit
- Stock: Short-Action Stock
That’s everything you need to know about Revision Zero in Destiny 2. For more info consider checking out some of our other guides:
Deepsight Harmonizers: How to farm, use, and what weapons to convert | Exotic Mission Rotator: What it is, how to access, schedule, loot table | Best Exotic weapons | Best PvP Weapons | Best PvE Weapons | Destiny 2 Season of the Witch: Release date, raid, power cap, & more | Best Titan Builds | Best Warlock Builds | Best Arc 3.0 Builds | Best Solar 3.0 Builds | Best Void 3.0 Builds | Best Stasis Builds