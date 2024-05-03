Destiny 2 Into the Light Hung Jury SR4 god roll for PvE and PvP

Hung Jury SR4 is a scout rifle that was reissued in Destiny 2 alongside the Into the Light update. Here are the god rolls you should look for in PvE and PvP.

Destiny 2 Into the Light introduced several new weapons to the game including former superstars like The Mountaintop and The Recluse. Alongside that, the Hung Jury SR4 was also introduced with brand-new perk pools.

The Hung Jury SR4 might not be the most popular when compared to the others on the list. However, a Scout Rifle comes in handy, especially in Grand Master Nightfalls and Master Raids where fighting from long ranges can be advantageous.

So, if you are farming for the Hung Jury SR4, here are the rolls to look for in PvE and PvP.

Bungie Hung Jury SR4 is a pretty good kinetic Scout Rifle in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 Hung Jury SR4 god roll for PvE

In PvE, you would want to use the Hung Jury SR4 as an ad-clear weapon. Your goal will be to swiftly wipe out the smaller enemies and provide cover fire to your teammates who might be engaged in battle from a close range.

In order to do that, these are the rolls you should be focusing on for Hung Jury in PvE:

Column 3: Kinetic Tremors

Column 4: Firefly

Kinetic Tremors has become one of the best ad-clear perks in Destiny 2. This perk releases a shockwave whenever you deal sustained damage to an enemy. This comes in handy whenever you are dealing with yellow health bar enemies in the game.

In raids and dungeons, you will often mind yellow bar majors. While you are shooting them down, Kinetic Tremors can ensure the nearby smaller targets go down as well.

In addition, Firefly is a very good perk to go with. Kinetic Tremors and Firefly do not stack, however, the latter is exceptional when dealing with minor enemy targets. Once you land a precision hit, Firefly will create a solar explosion that will destroy other smaller enemies in the vicinity.

This perk combo will be applicable against both majors as well as smaller targets, making the Hung Jury SR4 your go-to choice in almost any content.

Destiny 2 Hung Jury SR4 god roll for PvP

Hung Jury SR4 isn’t the best weapon to use in PvP. However, if you want to use it, then there is one specific roll that can work.

Here is our god roll for the Hung Jury in PvP:

Column 3: Enlightened Action

Column 4: Explosive Payload

PvP is all about sustained fights, especially in Trials of Osiris and Competitive modes. If you shoot a player once, you want to keep at them as much as possible and not give openings to regenerate. Enlightened Action helps with that as this weapon grants you increased reload speed upon dealing sustained damage.

Therefore, you will be able to reload your Hung Jury even when fighting actively instead of being forced to escape. Explosive Payload is also a very good perk since it flinches the opponent. This prevents them from aiming properly, especially with a sniper rifle.

