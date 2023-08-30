Destiny 2 Dead Messenger: How to get, craftable God Roll, Catalyst, Vox Obscura

Destiny’s only Exotic Wave-frame Grenade Launcher has returned and it’s now craftable but you can’t just grab it out of the vault and tweak it freely. To help you get the best Dead Messenger possible we’ve put together this guide on its craftable god roll, catalyst, and how to get it in Destiny 2.

Season of the Witch has seen the addition of the Exotic Mission Rotator. This weekly activity brings back old missions with each rewarding a new craftable variant of an existing Exotic weapon.

The second Exotic quest in rotation is Vox Obscura, first released in Season 16 and the only way to obtain Dead Messenger. However, it is different this time around with Dead Messenger being craftable and even featuring an enhanced intrinsic trait.

Here’s everything you need to know about Dead Messenger including its PvE & PvP God Rolls, catalyst, and how to get it in Destiny 2.

Contents

Bungie Overview of Dead Messenger’s stats, perks, and intrinsic trait.

How to get craftable Dead Messenger in Destiny 2

To acquire the craftable variant of Dead Messenger you need to complete one run of Vox Obscura on Normal difficulty. This Exotic quest can be accessed through the Legends section of the Destinations tab when it’s the featured weekly mission.

After finishing Vox Obscura for the first time, you will be given a Red Border variant of Dead Messenger. Extract the pattern from Dead Messenger through the Weapon Mods interface and it will be available as a craftable weapon at The Enclave in Savathun’s Throne World.

How to get Dead Messenger catalyst in 2023

To obtain the Dead Messenger catalyst you need to complete one run of Vox Obscura on Legend difficulty. Legend difficulty is set at 1830 Power, has Equipment Locked, and will require players to defeat both Barrier and Unstoppable Champions.

Once the catalyst is obtained as a drop, you can apply it to Dead Messenger by adding Turnabout as a perk at The Enclave in Savathun’s Throne World. Those who have already obtained the catalyst prior to the Exotic Mission Rotator’s release will already have access to it.

Bungie Turnabout has natural synergy with the Dead Messenger’s ability to switch elements.

How to get Trinary Vision upgrades for Dead Messenger

The Trinary Vision upgrades can be acquired by completing runs of Vox Obscura on any difficulty after obtaining the pattern for Dead Messenger.

After acquiring the catalyst, it will require two completions of Vox Obscura to acquire the remaining upgrades with each completion rewarding one extra tier up. The tier upgrades are not time-gated and can be earned in one go.

How to unlock fourth slot Trait Upgrades on Dead Messenger

The fourth slot traits can be unlocked by completing subsequent runs of Vox Obscura on Legendary difficulty after obtaining the Catalyst.

Once unlocked players can choose from either Thresh, Unrelenting, and Demolitionist with each offering something of interest given Dead Messenger’s prowess at add clear and taking out multiple combatants in one shot.

What is the Dead Messenger God Roll for PvE & PvP?

With it now being craftable Destiny 2 players are free to create their Dead Messenger God Roll of choice making the Exotic Grenade Launcher much more versatile.

Since Blast Radius has no effect on Wave-frame Grenade Launchers it’s best to prioritize Velocity and Handling for both PvE and PvP.

Our recommended Dead Messenger PvE God Roll is:

Intrinsic: Trinary Vision III

Trinary Vision III Barrel: Quick Launch

Quick Launch Basic Trait 1: High-Velocity Rounds

High-Velocity Rounds Basic Trait 2: Demolitionist

Demolitionist Unique Trait: The Fundamentals

The Fundamentals Catalyst: Turnabout

Turnabout Stock: Short-Action Stock

Our recommended Dead Messenger PvP God Roll is:

Intrinsic: Trinary Vision III

Trinary Vision III Barrel: Quick Launch

Quick Launch Basic Trait 1: High-Velocity Rounds

High-Velocity Rounds Basic Trait 2: Demolitionist

Demolitionist Unique Trait: The Fundamentals

The Fundamentals Catalyst: Turnabout

Turnabout Stock: Short-Action Stock

That’s everything you need to know about the new craftable variant of Dead Messenger in Destiny 2. For more info consider checking out some of our other guides:

