How to watch Destiny 2 The Final Shape raid race: schedule, streams, more

Destiny 2’s raid for The Final Shape will be a monumental event for the franchise, completely changing the game as we know it. Here’s how to catch all the action for the world’s first race.

Like the other expansions before it, The Final Shape will feature a brand new six-man raid for Guardians to partake in. Being the overall ending to Destiny 2 as we know it, as the Light and Dark saga draws to a close the decade-long battle, the raid sees us face off against the Witness in an epic fight for the ages.

And with every raid in Destiny 2, a raid race will see top teams from all over the globe competing to take down the final boss for the first time. With such a monumental moment in Destiny 2, the winners of The Final Shape’s raid race will have their names etched in the history books.

Looking for a rundown on what to expect from the prestigious Final Shape raid race? We’ve got you covered.

How to watch The Final Shape raid race in Destiny 2

The Final Shape’s raid will appear in Destiny 2’s Director at 10AM PDT on June 7, 2024. This gives racers just three days with the new expansion to prepare for the competition.

For those not participating on the day, you can always tune into the many Fireteams who will be streaming to catch up on the action. Content creators and previous raid race winners will all be a part of the race, vying for the top spot to take the prestigious raid race belt home.

Here’s a couple of racers to keep an eye out for when the raid releases.

GOTHALION

DATTO

GLADD

SALTAGREPPO

It’s also worth watching out for Team Hard in the Paint, who took home the belt for the Root of Nightmares raid. Of course, Clan Elysium will always be a strong contender for the top spot in the raid race, having won Vault of Glass 2.0, Vow of the Disciple, King’s Fall 2.0, and Crota’s End 2.0.

How the Final Shape raid race works in Destiny 2

The final raid race in Destiny 2 is all about who can cross the finish line first. In raid terms, this means completing the final encounter of the raid, typically a conclusive boss fight, in this case, likely our date with The Witness, and getting the activity complete message.

Like other raids before it, The Final Shape’s raid will have Content Mode enabled for the first 48 hours. This locks everyone’s power to a fixed level, evening out the playing field for all those racing.

Raid races can take multiple hours to complete, with Forsaken’s Last Wish race coming in at a staggering 19 hours. Though The Final Shape’s raid is unlikely to come quite as close to those numbers, with The Root of Nightmares being cleared within just two and a half hours. Given everyone’s power level, and the insane abilities coming with The Final Shape, the battle to conclude the Light and Dark saga might not be a long one.

Teams will want to be the first to complete it though, as Bungie themselves designs a custom championship belt for the Guardians who finish first. This reward is unique to the raid race winners and is truly a reward worth the effort.