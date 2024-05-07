GamingDestiny

This Destiny 2 Exotic is incredible for taking down Onslaught’s most annoying enemy

Kurt Perry
Tormentor boss in Destiny 2.Bungie

Destiny 2 players wipe in Onslaught all the time, and those wipes are often because of Tormentors. They are by far Onslaught’s most annoying enemy, but one Exotic weapon makes dealing with them trivial.

Tormentors are boss enemies introduced in Lightfall. They resist most damage and can only be taken down by shooting their shoulder pads followed by their exposed stomach.

These unique mechanics mean many otherwise meta Destiny 2 weapons are ineffective against them. DPS powerhouses like Rocket Launchers, HGLs, and Swords are not good options against Tormentors.

Despite this, some weapon archetypes and Exotics stand out as incredible Tormentor counters. One of these is Forerunner, an Exotic sidearm added in the 30th Anniversary Pack that is based on the M6D Magnum from Halo.

Forerunner exotic sidearm summary in Destiny 2.Bungie

Forerunner is unusual as it is a sidearm that uses special ammo and heavily relies on precision damage. This normally makes Forerunner difficult to use but against Tormentors it works to the weapon’s benefit. Tormentors can only be defeated by precision damage, so using an Exotic that excels at just that makes sense.

What makes Forerunner so good is that it can break a Tormentor’s shoulder pads in just a few shots. As for stomach damage, Forerunner deals around 24,000 damage per shot which is boosted to 30,000 when overcharged. This can be further enhanced by equipping Kinetic Weapon Surge mods and using Mechaneer’s Tricksleeves.

Overcharging the Exotic sidearm is easy as all you need to do is activate the Anti-Barrier Sidearm perk from Season 23’s Artifact. This provides both a 25% damage boost when using sidearms and allows Forerunner to stun Barrier Champions.

To get Forerunner you’ll need to finish Destiny 2’s Magnum Opus quest. This involves completing various activities in Eternity to acquire a Strange Key and then tracking down the Exotic sidearm in the Eternity Valley.

Related Topics

Destiny 2

About The Author

Kurt Perry

Kurt Perry is a British games writer who started at Dexerto in April 2023. He graduated from Staffordshire University in 2019 with a BA in Games Journalism and PR. Prior to joining Dexerto, Kurt contributed 900 articles for PC Invasion including over 350 guides. He's an all-rounder who is particularly knowledgeable about Call of Duty, Destiny, and Pokemon.

keep reading
Destiny 2 The Final Shape Trailer Screengrab
Destiny
How to watch Destiny 2 The Final Shape raid race: schedule, streams, more
Liam Ho
The three Destiny 2 Prismatic Subclasses
Destiny
Destiny 2 The Final Shape new revamp helps Guardians accessorize better
Liam Ho
Destiny 2's The FInal Shape Guardians
Destiny
Destiny 2 The Final Shape to make history with new exotics tied to a vendor
Liam Ho
Destiny 2 The Final Shape trailer screengrab
Destiny
How to prepare for Destiny 2’s The Final Shape
Liam Ho

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.