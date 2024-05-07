This Destiny 2 Exotic is incredible for taking down Onslaught’s most annoying enemy

Destiny 2 players wipe in Onslaught all the time, and those wipes are often because of Tormentors. They are by far Onslaught’s most annoying enemy, but one Exotic weapon makes dealing with them trivial.

Tormentors are boss enemies introduced in Lightfall. They resist most damage and can only be taken down by shooting their shoulder pads followed by their exposed stomach.

These unique mechanics mean many otherwise meta Destiny 2 weapons are ineffective against them. DPS powerhouses like Rocket Launchers, HGLs, and Swords are not good options against Tormentors.

Despite this, some weapon archetypes and Exotics stand out as incredible Tormentor counters. One of these is Forerunner, an Exotic sidearm added in the 30th Anniversary Pack that is based on the M6D Magnum from Halo.

Forerunner is unusual as it is a sidearm that uses special ammo and heavily relies on precision damage. This normally makes Forerunner difficult to use but against Tormentors it works to the weapon’s benefit. Tormentors can only be defeated by precision damage, so using an Exotic that excels at just that makes sense.

What makes Forerunner so good is that it can break a Tormentor’s shoulder pads in just a few shots. As for stomach damage, Forerunner deals around 24,000 damage per shot which is boosted to 30,000 when overcharged. This can be further enhanced by equipping Kinetic Weapon Surge mods and using Mechaneer’s Tricksleeves.

Overcharging the Exotic sidearm is easy as all you need to do is activate the Anti-Barrier Sidearm perk from Season 23’s Artifact. This provides both a 25% damage boost when using sidearms and allows Forerunner to stun Barrier Champions.

To get Forerunner you’ll need to finish Destiny 2’s Magnum Opus quest. This involves completing various activities in Eternity to acquire a Strange Key and then tracking down the Exotic sidearm in the Eternity Valley.