Cyberpunk 2077 gets frame generation mod that works with old GPUs

Cyberpunk 2077 has gotten a frame generation mod that enables FSR 3, bringing frame generation to older graphics cards.

Cyberpunk 2077 is an absolute beast of a title to run on your PC, especially with the path-traced lighting options unlocked in the game’s “Overdrive” mode. To run it properly, even the latest RTX 40-series graphics cards need DLSS 3’s frame generation to bring things up to a playable framerate.

However modder “Nukem” has released a tool on NexusMods, named DLSSG-TO-FSR3 which can replace DLSS 3 with FSR 3 for several titles, including Cyberpunk 2077 and Alan Wake 2. The modder notes that the mod only works with RTX 2000 and 3000 series graphics cards for now, so you’re no longer locked out from frame generation.

But, just remember to note that this just replaces DLSS 3 with FSR 3, meaning that the technologies are slightly different from one another. Also, the mod can trip anti-cheat systems in certain titles, so be sure to not use it in multiplayer titles.

One user notes on NexusMods: “Works great with Cyberpunk 2077 and Witcher 3. Literally doubles FPS, tested with an RTX 3060Ti”. But, other users note that the implementation can crash other titles, such as Hogwarts Legacy, so there’s some work to be done to ensure compatibility with all DLSS 3 titles.

YouTuber MXBench tested the mod for themselves in Cyberpunk 2077 and noticed a staggering difference in performance with their RTX 3080 system. With FSR 2 enabled at 1440p, with path tracing enabled, they got 45 FPS. With DLSS 3.5, this reached 47 FPS. But, with the mod, they achieved a total of 84 FPS with the mod enabled.

