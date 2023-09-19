Nividia DLSS 3.5 launch date revealed in time for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Nvidia has revealed the release date for DLSS 3.5, which will arrive just in time for the launch of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

Nvidia’s DLSS 3.5 was revealed last month at Gamescom 2023, and the new technology will make use of ray reconstruction technology in order to sharpen up the images from ray-traced workloads and lighting. The best part? You won’t need an RTX 40-series GPU to use it. Instead, the feature will be available to anyone with an RTX-equipped card.

The feature will sharpen up artifacts often seen in ray-traced titles, allowing for a more realistic look to the overall rendered image. The new tech is trained on five times more data than DLSS 3, and it will be able to make smarter decisions when using the data too, thanks to Nvidia’s AI supercomputer network which the technology learned from.

Nvidia notes that there might also be a slight boost in performance when using DLSS 2, 3, and 3.5 features together in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

DLSS 3.5 will be first available in Cyberpunk 2077’s 2.0 patch, which lands on September 21. This is just a week before the release of the game’s Phantom Liberty expansion, which lands on September 26.

Jakub Knapik, VP of Art, Global Art Director at CD Projekt Red stated:

“Thanks to DLSS 3.5’s smart technology, fuelled by AI rendering power, you can experience Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty’s newest location Dogtown at its very best — with sharper images, more accurate lighting, and the highest frame rates possible.”

While Cyberpunk is just the first DLSS 3.5 title, we expect the technology to eventually land in other big-name AAA titles in the future. DLSS has been one of the major reasons why Team Green has a big chunk of market share over AMD. But, AMD’s own FSR 3 is poised to give Nvidia a run for its money.