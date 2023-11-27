Cyberpunk 2077 dev claims there are still undiscovered Easter eggs in the game

Cyberpunk 2077 is a game with some incredible depth and apparently not all of it has been explored. A key developer insists there are more Easter eggs to uncover but they won’t give anything away.

If Cyberpunk 2077’s complete resurgence after the 2.0 update and Phantom Liberty DLC wasn’t enough reason to explore Night City, now there’s a new one. The game is jam-packed with sneaky Easter eggs for some of the greatest games of all time.

The dev team at CD Projekt RED isn’t afraid to plug their own work with a few Witcher 3 references. Cyberpunk 2077 has also given some nods to Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding, Blizzard’s Overwatch, and multiple GTA titles.

Despite the mammoth amount of Cyberpunk 2077 Easter eggs already unearthed, there’s still more according to the game’s Narrative Lead Marcin Blacha. In the very first episode of the CD Projekt Red’s official podcast AnsweRED, Blacha spoke at length about the developer’s approach to Easter eggs.

The topic was broached by The Witcher 4 Director Sebastian Kalemba who asked Blacha about how Easter eggs came about in Cyberpunk 2077’s development. Interestingly, during the discussion, Blacha brought up his time on The Witcher 3 as well.

“If we’re talking about Easter eggs and all those tiny, funny things in the game, the thing is that you cannot really plan it,” Blacha explained. “It’s not like we have a list of Easter eggs and we make them.”

“Let’s say you’re making a game and it’s, like, the fourth year. You are really tired and then you have this idea and you cannot stop yourself from making it. That’s how Easter eggs in our games start,” he continued. “Sometimes this idea is so good that some other people join you and something spectacular emerges.”

“To be honest, my favorite of those tiny little funny things, those Easter eggs, are still a secret. As far as I know, they are not discovered yet. They’re really, really tough to discover, so I won’t talk about them,” he finished.

CD Projekt RED This conversation between Little Smoke and JC is a pretty obvious GTA San Andreas reference.

Because of how the conversation unfolded, it was hard to determine whether Blacha was talking about Cyberpunk 2077 Easter eggs, The Witcher 3 Easter eggs, or possibly both.

That’s enough of an excuse for us to do some digging in both games and see what’s still hidden there. If you’re looking for help navigating Night City, we’ve got a bunch of Cyberpunk 2077 guides to give you a hand.

