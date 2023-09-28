All hidden Easter Eggs in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

CD Projekt RED’s expansion has a ton of new content for players to enjoy, as well as some funny easter eggs scattered around Night City. With references to Edgerunners, the Witcher, and even James Bond, here are all the hidden Easter Eggs in Phantom Liberty that you don’t want to miss.

Cyberpunk 2077‘s Update 2.0 and the Phantom Liberty DLC are finally here and players are loving all the new content. The expansion features a new perk system, an improved AI, more weapons, cars, and some very entertaining storylines, giving an immense turnaround for the futuristic RPG.

But that’s not all. It also includes a long list of funny winks to other iconic games, movies, characters, and more, and players are going to have a blast discovering each one of them while venturing into Night City’s streets once again.

Here’s the list of all the Easter Eggs and references you can find in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

The Witcher 3

CD Projekt RED

CD Projekt RED’s previous game is referenced constantly during Cyberpunk 2077. These include posters, items, themed rewards, as well as an arcade game called Roach Race. In Phantom Liberty, if you dial 9077555202 in the phone booth, the Witcher’s theme song will start to play. Additionally, there is a new faction of baddies called the Barghest, the same name as the Witcher’s vicious green dog monster.

CD Projekt RED founders

The studio’s founders Marcin Iwinski and Michal Kicinski appear in the vendors in Dogtown. They sell braindances and each one of them references a CD Projekt milestone, while the price corresponds to a significant date.

The Snitcher alludes to The Witcher’s release back in 2007.

alludes to The Witcher’s release back in 2007. Farmer’s Mate refers to the Polish localization of Baldur’s Gate released by the studio in 1999.

refers to the Polish localization of Baldur’s Gate released by the studio in 1999. Retrotrunk is for Cyberpunk’s base game release in 2020.

is for Cyberpunk’s base game release in 2020. Dance of Brain of Lech Kielbasiewicz is a reference for Iwinski’s time selling imported games in Poland in 1989, way before the studio was founded.

is a reference for Iwinski’s time selling imported games in Poland in 1989, way before the studio was founded. Rent alludes to Gwent (2017)

alludes to Gwent (2017) Bonetweaker is for Thronebreaker (2018)

John Wick

One of the coolest Easter Eggs can be found inside EBM Petrochem Stadium in Dogtown. Visit the Weapon shop near the fast travel point and you’ll find a gun case at the back of the shop with an inscription that says “For Mr. Wick”. This is obviously a reference to the other iconic character played by Keanu Reeves, the one and only John Wick.

Star Wars

CD Projekt RED

During the third mission of Phantom Liberty called “The Spider and the Fly”, you’ll find an email exchange on the Expo computer between Biggs and Wedge. These references two characters from Star Wars: Biggs Darklighter and Wedge Antilles.

The Wire

There’s an email between the fixer El Capitan and someone named Mike Sobotka, a nod to Frank Sobotka from season 2 of the TV show The Wire. In case that wasn’t clear enough, he mentions the stevedores in the email, which is the name of the union that Frank is treasurer of.

A tribute to a fan

A well-known Cyberpunk 2077 fan named Renfei passed away due to a genetic disorder back in 2022. Now, players believe the new Phantom Liberty’s character, Qian Si Hu, is a tribute to him. Renfei ran his own online shop selling 3D prints of Cyberpunk 2077 items and Gundam models, while the game’s character models and sells cybernetic prosthetics.

A tribute to Ken Block

The 2.0 update added a free weaponized car to Night City’s repertoire. This new vehicle pays tribute to rally driver, Ken Block. The legend passed away in January 2023, but his car can be located in the Watson Northside district.

Edgerunners

CD Projekt RED

Following the 2.0 update, five new memorials were added to the Columbarium for some Edgerunners beloved characters. They can be found in North Oak, Westbrook.

Kiwi: You taught me to never trust anyone in NC.

David Martinez: You didn’t take me to the moon, but you were there with me.

Gloria Martinez: You were right. David reached the top Arasaka Tower.

Rebecca: I regret not finishing our conversation.

Pilar, Dorio, and Maine: You were the only family I ever had.

That’s all the hidden Cyberpunk 2077 Easter Eggs added with the 2.0 update and the Phantom Liberty expansion. For more useful guides, check the list below.

